Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 1: Pharmacy Bazar, India's Fastest growing and leading Health Care brand owned by M/S Krishma Exports (India) Ltd., is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Thyrocare, a renowned diagnostic and preventive care laboratory in India. This collaboration aims to provide enhanced diagnostic support to Indian citizens, ensuring convenient access to high-quality healthcare services.

With a strong presence both online and offline, Pharmacy Bazar has established itself as a trusted brand in the healthcare segment. Offering a comprehensive range of services, including pharmacy delivery, doctor consultations, and diagnostic solutions, Pharmacy Bazar's e-commerce website (www.pharmacybazar.in) and mobile applications for Android and iOS platforms serve as a one-stop destination for all healthcare needs.

Thyrocare Diagnostic Centre, founded in 1996 by Arokiaswamy Velumani, has emerged as a leading player in the diagnostic industry. With over 1,122 outlets and collection centers across India, as well as in parts of Nepal, Bangladesh, and the Middle East, Thyrocare has gained recognition for its wide range of diagnostic tests and preventive care packages.

Accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in the United States, Thyrocare ensures the highest standards of quality and accuracy in diagnostic testing. The company's ISO certifications further validate its commitment to excellence.

Through this collaboration, Pharmacy Bazar aims to bridge the gap between Thyrocare and the customers seeking pathological and diagnostic support. Customers can now conveniently book appointments for diagnostic tests or request home sample collection services from Thyrocare through the Pharmacy Bazar website and application. The collaboration ensures affordable pricing and seamless access to Thyrocare trusted and accredited laboratories.

"We are delighted to join hands with Thyrocare to enhance the diagnostic support available to Indian citizens," said Sujit Singh, Business Head at Pharmacy Bazar. "This partnership allows us to further our commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare services, ensuring that our customers can access high-quality diagnostics conveniently and affordably."

Pharmacy Bazar and Thyrocare's collaboration represents a significant step towards improving the healthcare landscape in India. Together, they aim to empower individuals with easy access to essential diagnostic services, contributing to the overall well-being of the Indian population.

