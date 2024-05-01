PhoneDekho.co.in poised to revolutionise smartphone re-commerce in India

PhoneDekho.co.in to offer top-quality used smartphones at unbeatable prices

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 1: Phone Dekho, the re-commerce brand of ACCE Global Software specialising in renewed and pre-owned smartphones, is all set to revolutionise the smartphone buying experience with the launch of its website PhoneDekho.co.in on Wednesday. The portal will offer top-quality smartphone devices at unbeatable prices.

PhoneDekho.co.in offers a diverse range of refurbished and pre-owned smartphones from leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, and more. The devices come with a one-year warranty and at half or even lower the price of the new phone.

Rozy Shaikh, Founder of PhoneDekho.co.in, said, “Our mission is to make high-quality smartphones accessible to all, regardless of budget constraints. We are committed to providing certified refurbished, renewed phones and pre-owned smartphones. Every device we sell undergoes rigorous quality checks and refurbishment processes before being made available for purchase. We also offer warranty to buyers, ensuring reliability along with affordability.”

What also sets PhoneDekho.co.in apart is its swift delivery service. Customers in most major cities across the country can expect to receive their phones within 24 hours of placing the order. This commitment to prompt service is aimed at addressing address the growing demand for reliable and efficient smartphone purchases.

“We identified a gap in the market for a trustworthy source of pre-owned smartphones with swift delivery. With PhoneDekho.co.in, customers can now purchase top-quality smartphone devices at a significantly lower cost compared to new phones. Our processes ensure they can flaunt the latest and best smartphones without compromising on quality,” Ms. Shaikh said further.

The company's journey began in 2019, driven by a desire to address the challenges faced by consumers in the re-commerce market. The company procures used phones from Flipkart, which are then refurbished at its centres in Kolkata and Surat. The phones were sold through the offline channel initially, but the founders realised the huge demand for used phones after they started selling on Amazon, which led them to launch their own website and cater to the maximum number of customers.

“The launch of PhoneDekho.co.in marks a significant milestone in our quest to serve a wider audience,” Ms. Shaikh added.

To mark the launch of the website, PhoneDekho.co.in also announced a limited-time offer of Buy 1, Get 1 Free, for its first 25 customers, reflecting its commitment to providing affordable smartphone solutions to customers.

