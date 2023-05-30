Phonlo announces grand opening of new store in Rohini Sector 3 on June 4th

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: Phonlo Announces the Grand Opening of a New Store in Rohini Sector 3 on June 4th, Offering High-Quality and Budget-Friendly Electronics and Lifestyle Products. Rohini Sector 3 is a buzz with excitement as Phonlo, the renowned electronics and lifestyle retail chain, prepares to open its doors to customers on June 4th. With over 20 years of industry experience and a network of 20+ stores, Phonlo has established itself as a trusted name in the Delhi-NCR region. Boasting a customer base of over one million satisfied individuals, Phonlo has become synonymous with providing top-notch products and a delightful shopping experience.

Phonlo is truly a one-of-a-kind company, offering the largest offline retail chain in Delhi-NCR, alongside its robust online presence as an e-commerce platform. They cater to customers across India, delivering a wide range of electronic and lifestyle products right to their doorstep. From the latest mobile phones to mobile accessories, Phonlo prides itself on offering an extensive selection of items released worldwide. One of Phonlo's core missions is to provide a diverse range of products at affordable prices, both online and in their brick-and-mortar stores. Their vision is to be the consumer's first choice for online shopping, offering the best deals in the market. This commitment to customer satisfaction is further reinforced by Phonlo's track record of delivering high-quality yet budget-friendly products that cater to the needs of its discerning clientele.

To mark the grand opening of their new store, Phonlo has unveiled a store launch special offer that will be valid from June 4th to June 11th. Titled "Phone pe Phone," this exciting promotion promises customers a free phone with every purchase. However, for those who may prefer an alternative, the offer extends to a choice between a free smartwatch or a pair of earbuds.

Additionally, Phonlo has a special offer exclusively for the class of 2023 - 10th to 12th-grade students who have recently passed. Students will be eligible for a discount equivalent to the percentage they acquired during their exams, applicable to smartwatches and earbuds.

Phonlo also presents customers with a gift voucher that allows them to choose a gift - a phone, a smartwatch, or earbuds - with the purchase of any smartphone from their wide selection. This voucher is valid until June 2023, giving customers ample time to take advantage of this generous offer. However, the gift must be chosen at the time of purchase, and the offer cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts. Each transaction can only utilize one voucher, and the voucher itself is non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. The gift is subject to availability and will be provided while supplies last.

Customers eager to visit the new Phonlo store can find it at G31-32, Vikas Surya Shopping Complex, Sector-3, Rohini-110085. For those who prefer the convenience of online shopping, Phonlo's website, www.phonlo.com, offers a seamless browsing and purchasing experience. Customers can also reach out to Phonlo at 8535868686 for any inquiries or assistance they may require.

When it comes to reasons for choosing Phonlo, the company proudly highlights its commitment to super-fast delivery, ensuring that mobile phones and accessories reach customers across India within just 3-4 days. Moreover, Phonlo guarantees 100% authentic products, giving customers peace of mind with their purchases. Lastly, Phonlo's best offers and cashback opportunities create a shopping experience that is not only enjoyable but also financially rewarding.

As the grand opening of Phonlo's new store in Rohini Sector 3 approaches, customers can look forward to discovering a wide range of high-quality electronics and lifestyle products at budget-friendly prices. Phonlo's reputation for excellence and its dedication to customer satisfaction makes them a go-to destination for all tech enthusiasts and lifestyle aficionados in the region.

