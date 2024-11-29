Pioneering Creativity: Guthli Ad Fest 2024 Empowers the Next Generation

New Delhi [India], November 29: The Guthli Ad Fest 2024, spearheaded by Dr. Prateesh Nair, CEO and Founder of Miles SOBA & Agency M, brought academia and industry together at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, to inspire the next generation of advertising leaders.

A Tribute to Icons, A Platform for Talent

Under the theme “Celebrating Pops and Pandey,” the festival celebrated advertising legends Padma Shri Piyush Pandey and KV Sridhar while presenting Miles SOBA's Ed-Work Pedagogy, a unique blend of academic and practical learning.

Day 1: Knowledge Sharing at Miles Conclave

Over 100 universities gathered to exchange ideas. Talks by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Rajeev Lakshman, Bharat Dabholkar, and Shantesh Row focused on women in leadership, aligning education with industry needs, and storytelling. Dr. Prateesh Nair emphasised SOBA's innovative approach, while Varun Jain inspired attendees to adapt to a dynamic world.

Day 2: Insights from Industry Titans

Fireside chats featured luminaries like Piyush Pandey and Prasoon Pandey, moderated by Devaiah Bopanna, as they traced advertising's evolution. KV Sridhar and Santosh Padhi, guided by Kainaz Karmakar, unravelled impactful storytelling techniques. Josy Paul urged students to think boldly in “Creativity in the Classroom.”

Engaging masterclasses by Cyrus Broacha, Tanya Nambiar, and Studio Blo's AI-focused team captivated attendees. A panel led by Sneha Iype, Mandar Natekar, OR Radhakrishnan, Kashif Memon, Shantesh Row and Partho Sengupta highlighted academia's role in preparing industry-ready graduates.

Day 3: Honoring Creativity and Talent

Awards celebrated excellence in categories like Times of India's Print, Lahori Zeera's Ad Film, Nargis Dutt Foundation's Public Service Film, Toy Bank's Logo Design, Rapido's Radio, Audible's Social Media category, and Fab India's Best Use of AI. Piyush Pandey and KV Sridhar inspired winners, while the Pops and Pandey Scholarship, in collaboration with the Nargis Dutt Foundation, supported six future leaders.

Cultural competitions like street plays, Ad con, Fashion shows, rap battles, and stand-up comedy added vibrant energy to the finale.

Miles SOBA: Building Future Innovators

With cutting-edge programs in Branding & Advertising, Digital Business, and Entrepreneurship, Miles SOBA's Ed-Work Pedagogy equips students to excel in the industry.

Dr. Prateesh Nair concluded: “Guthli Ad Fest is more than an event—it's a movement to empower young creatives to lead the future.”

