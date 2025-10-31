PIP advocates embracing Sustainable Manufacturing infrastructure and Industrial future

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 31: PIP (Payal Industrial Park) located in Dahej, Gujrat developed by Arete Group calls to embrace Sustainable Manufacturing infrastructure and Industrial future and reaffirmed its strong commitment to shaping a sustainable industrial ecosystem at the 7th Edition of the Indian Chemical Council's (ICC) Sustainability Conclave 2025, held on October 30-31 at The Lalit, New Delhi.

The event themes revolved around Chemicals for the Future: Circularity, Decarbonization and Sustainability and PIP, India's most advanced and environmentally responsible industrial ecosystems, highlighted how modern industrial clusters can serve as collective enablers of decarbonization through shared infrastructure, renewable energy systems, and circular resource management.

Sustainability is becoming a strategic imperative for India's manufacturing sector. 93% of manufacturers are adopting Industry 5.0 approaches to combine technology with sustainability for operational resilience. Shifting 15% of hydrogen use in refineries to green hydrogen could cut 6.3 million tonnes of CO₂ by 2035, while sustainability initiatives are increasingly linked to measurable profit and revenue growth.

Mr. Virender Kumar, VP- Marketing, Payal Industrial Park expressed, "Decarbonizing the chemical industry requires collective solutions rather than isolated efforts. At PIP, we enable this through shared utilities, centralized effluent treatment, steam and power systems, and carbon management, fostering true circularity and resource efficiency. Co-located industries benefit from renewable feedstocks, waste heat recovery, and green hydrogen integration, accelerating low-carbon transitions. Scaling these initiatives requires supportive policies that incentivize shared infrastructure, carbon reduction, and industrial symbiosis. Aligned with India's vision to become a global leader in sustainable manufacturing, our efforts support strategies such as the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, Green Hydrogen Mission, and Make in India initiative, establishing chemical parks as foundational enablers of the nation's net-zero industrial growth."

Arete Group has recently launched Phase 2 of Payal Industrial Park (PIP) at Dahej, within PCPIR, spanning 850 acres and reinforcing its vision for an ESG-aligned industrial ecosystem. It expands opportunities in specialty chemicals, advanced materials, and green energy. Key milestones include the Central Effluent Treatment Plant, green hydrogen partnership with Fourier Earth, and a biomass-based steam facility, driving sustainable operations and carbon neutrality by 2040. Complementing industrial growth are worker housing, healthcare, green spaces, and executive amenities. PIP continues to attract global and Indian leaders, supporting India's Make in India and PM Gati Shakti initiatives.

About Arete Group-

The inception of The Arete Group, back in 1990, marked the genesis of a relentless journey characterized by sustained growth and strategic diversification across multifarious sectors. Anchored in a bedrock of unwavering values, our growth trajectory has been a testament to resilience and purposeful expansion. Ingrained in the very fabric of our existence, our values have guided and directed our course of action. From industrial parks to real estate ventures, from commercial enterprises to upscale hospitality projects, our offerings are the epitomes of excellence and innovation.

For more information, visit For more information, visit https://aretegroup.in/

About Payal Industrial Park -

Payal Industrial Park (PIP), developed by the Arete Group, is one of India's most advanced and sustainable industrial destinations, strategically located in Dahej PCPIR. Spanning over 6,000 acres across nine industrial parks, with additional Galaxy Hubco warehouses in Vapi and Dahej, PIP offers integrated, ESG-aligned infrastructure that drives innovation and efficiency. Phase 2, covering 850 acres, focuses on specialty chemicals, advanced materials, and green energy. Sustainability is central to PIP's operations featuring a scalable CETP (2.5-50 MLD), a biomass-based steam plant, and collaboration with Fourier Earth for on-site green hydrogen, targeting carbon neutrality by 2040.

For more information, visit www.payalindustrialpark.com.

