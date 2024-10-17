Piyush Goyal holds meeting to address concerns of pharmaceutical exporters

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently held a crucial meeting with several prominent stakeholders from the pharmaceutical industry to address concerns of pharmaceutical exporters.

The meeting held on Wednesday was attended by the General Secretary of the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IMDA), along with several other prominent stakeholders from the pharmaceutical industry.

According to a statement by minister's office, the discussions aimed to address the pressing challenges faced by pharmaceutical exporters and explore potential solutions to enhance India's global standing in the sector.

"Minister@PiyushGoyalheld a meeting with Mr. Mehul Shah, General Secretary of the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IMDA) and other pharma industry stakeholders. Discussions centred on addressing the challenges faced by pharma exporters and exploring potential solutions to further strengthen India's position in pharmaceutical sector globally" said minister's office in a post on X on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the focus was laid on identifying key hurdles that pharmaceutical exporters encounter.

With the Indian pharmaceutical industry being one of the largest in the world, accounting for a significant share of global generic drug supply, overcoming these challenges is seen as critical to ensuring sustained growth and competitiveness.

The discussions also emphasized the need for continued collaboration between the government and the industry to ensure that Indian pharmaceutical products remain competitive in terms of both quality and pricing.

In addition to addressing immediate concerns, the discussions also touched upon the long-term vision of further solidifying India's reputation as a leading pharmaceutical hub.

