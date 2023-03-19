Piyush Goyal meets MSMEs in Karnataka's Hubballi, seeks suggestions for election manifesto

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], March 19 : Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and senior BJP leader on Sunday participated in a meeting of MSME representatives in Karnataka's Hubballi and sought suggestions from them for preparing election mfesto.

The meeting was orgsed by BJP's mfesto committee.

While taking inputs during the meeting, the union minister said the double engine government will take the Karnataka to a one trillion size state economy. He also noted that Hubballi is turning as a start-up hub.

The Karnataka Assembly elections are slated to be held this year.

Further, minister Goyal visited the longest railway platform in the world Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager South Western Railway extended a warm welcome to Goyal and briefed the minister about the major improvements undertaken in the recent times, and scope for future improvement.

He mentioned that recently the Guinness Book of World Records has recognised the platform at Hubballi Jn- measuring 1507 m - as the longest railway platform in the world. Kishore pointed out that the remodelled yard, and longest platform would cater to growing transport needs of Hubballi city.

Goyal appreciated the feat of South Western Railway, in constructing the longest railway platform in the world. He also praised the upkeep and beautification of the station with murals depicting local art, culture and heritage. Mayor Iresh Anchatageri too accomped the minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor