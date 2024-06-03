Plantaway Banks On Convenience: Introduces 200ml Oat and Almond Mylk Packs

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 3: Good things really do come in smaller packages! Winner of 'Best Oat Milk' at the prestigious Plant Based Food Summit 2023 and Best Plant Based Foods Company the Plant Based Food Summit 2024, Plant -based food brand Plantaway has introduced new convenient 200ml sizes of its popular Oat Mylk and Almond Mylk based on evolving consumer demand.

Plantaway's Oat and Almond Mylks 1 litre packs have seen considerable success with the uptick in demand for lactose-free and dairy-free alternatives. With the growing demand of smaller packs - be it for their travel friendliness or ability to store over a longer period, Plantaway has now introduced these in new 200 ml sizes.

"In most customer conversations, we found a few common threads which led to the launch of the smaller packs. We found that often in a household of 3-4 person, the alternative milks are being adopted by 1, sometimes 2 people but not the entire family. In most cases, the milks are used in single portions for coffee, tea, breakfast and volume usage items like baking are rare. Our consumers who have adopted dairy free lifestyles are often travelling for work and do not find alternatives especially in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities and our new 200ml packs offer them convenience of usage - single portions or on-the-go and reducing wastage. The packs are perfect for new consumers looking to try our products. This also goes back to our mission of promoting healthy, sustainable, and compassionate plant-based nutrition." said Romil Ratra, Co-founder, Plantaway and CEO - Graviss Good Foods.

The 200 ml Oat Mylk and Almond Mylk priced at Rs 69 and Rs 79 respectively, offer all the great taste, nutrition and functionality of Plantaway's 1L packs in convenient portable portions. Both of these are dairy-free, gluten-free, and enriched with vitamins B1, B2, B12, and D2.

You can shop for these new Plantaway mylks on The Plantaway Brand Stores on Swiggy and Zomato in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad a as well as Modern Bazar | Natures Basket stores in Delhi, Bombay, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai. #PlantawayToABetterFuture

