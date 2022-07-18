Pledge Foundation's Emergency Medical Care Project saved life of 12-year-old Rupali

25 million children are born every year in India and this accounts for one-fifth of the world's annual childbirths. Every 1 minute one of those babies dies. With and intervention a minimum of few of lives are often saved.

There are 3.5 million babies who are born too early in India. Out of which 1.7 million babies are born with birth defects. Approximately 1 million newborns are discharged from Special New-born Care Units (SNCUs) annually. These babies are at a high risk of death, stunting and developmental delay.

In India, more than 40,000 to 50,000 new childhood cancer cases are detected annually. The study by Lancet stated that of the childhood cancer patients in India, less than 20,000 get access to treatment. Providing child help at the right time can save their life. Blood cancer is most common in children. It can be either lymphoma or leukemia. Brain cancer is also witnessed, along with bone tumors. Neuroblastoma is another common type of cancer seen among children.

No timely access to surgery and treatment is the key issue and Pledge Foundation with its project - Emergency Medical Care tried to curb this issue by intervening at the right time through the network of Hospital Partners.

Speaking about the Project - Emergency Medical Care, Ajay Rajbhar; Founder & Director said, "We are committed to provide health and medicinal care to the children in need. We have been able to save the lives of 10+ children who were suffering from life-threatening diseases. Had the intervention not been provided at the correct time then the lives of these children would have been at risk. One such instance is of the 12-year-old girl Rupali; her father committed suicide and her hands and legs were crooked since birth and she needed urgent surgery. Not from a financially stable background with only mother by her side living in a hut, Pledge Foundation committed to saving the life of Rupali, our team travelled to her village to check her condition and got her surgery done. We are thankful to all our Hospital partners, donors, well-wishers and believers to be a part of Pledge movement! Together we are Changing lives of Children."

Pledge Foundation started with the aim to Changing the Lives of Children. With its well-planned and comprehensive programmes and activities in health, education, hunger, water, rural development, and women empowerment; Pledge Foundation impact the lives of the underprivileged.

Pledge Foundation believes in order to change the lives of children their immediate circle needs to be changed starting from the family itself. Pledge Foundation's programmes are designed to make sure that Children are future-ready.

