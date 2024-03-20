PM Modi, Startup India doing a lot for startups, say entrepreneurs at Startup Mahakumbh

New Delhi [India], March 20, : Startup Mahakumbh, a first-of-its-kind event that brought together the entire startup ecosystem of India, including startups, investors, incubators, accelerators and industry leaders spanning several sectors concluded on Wednesday in the national capital.

Led by the efforts of ASSOCHAM, nasscom, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation, TiE and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), the event had sector-focused pavilions, which showcased the country's most innovative startups.

The founders of startups credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring them to push their ideas into genuine businesses.

Aman Porwal the founder of Indore-based Momskart said, "Momskart is an online marketplace that digitalises Indian women entrepreneurs without any investment. Here at the Startup Mahakumbh, we interacted with PM Modi today and we got a very good vibe that 'Startup India' is doing a lot for the start-ups in India..."

The event also hosted a Future Entrepreneurs Day on March 20, with a focus on cultivating entrepreneurial spirit among students. The Future Entrepreneurs Day gathered close to 5,000 individuals handpicked by colleges and incubators nationwide for their inclination towards entrepreneurship.

"I work as a startup mentor and I visit colleges and motivate students and guide them in their journey. By taking inspiration from PM Modi, I started my journey around 2016-17. In the last five years, I have met over 3 lakh students...," Chairman of International Business Startup and Entrepreneurs Association, Anshumaan Singh said.

With the central theme 'Bharat Innovates,' the event also featured mentorship clinics, pitch competitions, and a multi-track conference featuring leadership talks, panel discussions, workshops, and a host of exciting activities for startups as well as future entrepreneurs.

Founder of PIGPT, Siddharth said, "We have worked in the sector of Deep Tech. Today's session with PM Modi was very inspiring. Under the recently launched India AI Mission, we have launched our own AI-powered answer engine. This is India's first answer engine that is dedicated to the aspirants..."

"We are developing a D2C consumer-based platform, connecting customers with small laundry owners. We are providing a platform through which we do the supply chain and logistics. If you place an order from your home, we do pickup and delivery, we are trying to help small marginalized laundry owners, living in our society, so that we can empower them, increase their revenue as well as increase profitability. In the last 14 months, we have processed 1,300 orders...,"entrepreneur Vaibhavraj Pandey from Gujarat said.

Startup Mahakumbh enabled connecting startups with a spectrum of inventors such as venture capitalists, angel investors, family offices, and High Net worth Individuals- as well as potential corporate partners.

Founder of Ayurvedic Sutra, Neha Bansal said, "As PM Modi said today startups in the field of Ayurveda are growing a lot and there is immense support from the government in getting good funding...The government has provided a very good platform and startups are growing very well..."

"YouVah is the first internship platform for teenagers... Over 2 lakh students and 300 schools are on our platform. Students can take internships and training on different skills. We are the first mover in the country to implement New Education Policy" Founder of YouVah, Rohit Jain said.

Startup Mahakumbh with a tagline 'Bharat Innovates' encapsulated India's commitment to showcasing innovations from every corner of the country and built for the world.

By emphasizing the breadth and depth of innovative ideas emerging from across the nation, the event celebrated the spirit of creativity and ingenuity within India while embracing a global perspective.

