Police ensures safe & secure Rangpanchami celebrations with elaborate arrangements for over 6 lakh citizens, including 20 per cent women in "Ger"

The Indore Police successfully managed the recent Rangpanchami festival, which was celebrated in different districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Indore and Bhopal. Over 6 lakh people attended the event during the Ger in Indore, and the police made special arrangements to ensure their safety and security. Indore's annual Rangpanchami festival is known for its unique Ger procession, a Holkar-era tradition that draws thousands of participants from across the country.

This year's festival saw a large number of women and men taking part, including families with children. To ensure the safety of all attendees, the police made elaborate security arrangements for the event, including the use of drone cameras for surveillance. The local municipal corporation also played a role in the celebration, sprinkling coloured water on the main streets of old Indore. Rangpanchami is a beloved tradition in Indore, and its continued celebration is a testament to the enduring spirit of the festival.

Police force deployed with full promptness:

To ensure public safety, over 1500 police personnel were deployed across the city, equipped with the necessary resources. The police force was positioned throughout the city, along the Gair and Phag Yatra routes, and divided into different sectors. The police also used CCTV cameras and drones to monitor the event and keep an eye on the crowd.

The police took elaborate security measures for the Ger procession. Women policemen, along with other police forces, were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. Barricades and stoppers were placed at various locations to divert traffic, and all roads leading to Rajbada were kept closed since morning to prevent any disruption during the Ger procession. Special parking arrangements were made for vehicles.

CCTV and drones used for surveillance:

The Indore Police utilized various methods to monitor the event, including the use of drones and CCTV and providing advice through loudspeakers. The police patrolled on foot, handled the traffic system by installing barricades, and monitored the event from the tower. Female police officers also played a significant role in ensuring public safety.

Police go beyond duty to help patients, Indore CP expressed gratitude:-

During the festival, the police went beyond their duties to help a patient reach the hospital by making way for an ambulance amidst the huge crowd. The police's actions were highly appreciated by the public.

The Police Commissioner expressed gratitude for the cooperation received from the citizens, public representatives, district administration, Municipal Corporation, health department, officers, employees, and media of all related departments.

The Ger procession was a grand event that attracted over 6 lakh people, including women. The police had taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the participants. A horse-mounted unit of the police was deployed, and they were assisted by 6 drones and CCTV cameras that monitored the procession from the sky. The police officers patrolled on foot, keeping the participants informed and safe. They managed the traffic by installing barricades and watch towers.

It was heartening to see women police officers actively involved in conducting the procession, showcasing their capabilities and breaking gender stereotypes. Overall, the Ger procession was a well-organized and peaceful event, thanks to the efforts of the police force.

