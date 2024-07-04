Policyfy Celebrates Employee Excellence at Monthly Rewards & Recognition Event

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 4: Policyfy, a leader in innovative insurance solutions, proudly hosted its Monthly Rewards & Recognition event on April 1, 2024, at the company's head office in Peeragarhi. This event, a cornerstone of Policyfy's employee engagement initiatives, was graced by CEO Praneet Sharma as the chief guest. The ceremony was dedicated to celebrating the remarkable achievements and dedication of Policyfy's outstanding employees, highlighting their contributions to the company's ongoing success. Sharma, in his keynote address, emphasized the importance of recognizing and appreciating employee efforts. He stated, "Our employees are the driving force behind Policyfy's success. Their hard work, dedication, and innovative thinking are what set us apart in the industry."

The awards presented at the event included the prestigious Leadership Award, which was bestowed upon Manish for his exemplary leadership qualities. Arpita was honored as the Best Performer for her exceptional performance and contributions. The Rising Star award was given to Himanshu, acknowledging his rapid growth and potential within the company. Additionally, Anchal Gupta, Monu, and Ankush were recognized as Employees of the Month for their consistent dedication and outstanding work.

The event concluded with a note of appreciation from the HR team, reinforcing Policyfy's commitment to fostering a positive and motivating work environment. The company continues to invest in its people, recognizing that their success is integral to Policyfy's growth and innovation.

