POOJARA REPUBLIC RISING OFFERS have started with exciting deals on 5G Smartphones & Mobile Accessories!

One of the most prominent names in the Mobile & Smart Gadgets retailer - Poojara Telecom continues to earn everlasting trust, respect, and love among millions of customers for 3 decades. Poojara Telecom always comes with biggest offers & deals on every festive occasion for their customers.

During this republic day season, you can save a lot of your money on the purchase of your desire 5G Smartphones, Mobile accessories & Smart gadgets at your nearest Poojara store. As POOJARA REPUBLIC RISING OFFERS are officially going to start from 23rd January 2023!

There are lots of exciting deals would be revealed during 23rd to 29th January on all premium brands of smartphones & mobile accessories.

Here's the highlights of POOJARA REPUBLIC RISING OFFERS:

- Up-to Rs 10k benefits on 5G Upgrade

- 5G Phones Starts from Just Rs 12999

- Additional Up to 10 per cent Cashback on 5G Smartphones

- Up to 70 per cent off on Smart Gadgets & Mobile accessories like smartwatch, earbuds, and neckbands of premium brands.

- If you purchase any Smartphone on EMI than you will get 000 offer, it means 0 Down payment, 0 per cent Interest, 0 processing fees on leading finance!

(*T&C Apply)

Moreover, its great opportunity of POOJARA HUMSAFAR MEMBERS to earn 2X Free PcOins on Selected 5G Smartphones & Upto 10 per cent Rewards & Exclusive Deals.

How to get notified about Offers & where to garb it?

You can avail REPUBLIC RISING OFFERS at our 250+ stores around Gujarat from 23rd January 2023. Just check out here your nearest Poojara store location.

Moreover, you just need to WhatsApp 'Hi' on +919343493434 & you will have Black Friday Offers on your figure tips!

So, what are you waiting for? Start making Wish-list of your favourite Mobile & Gadgets & Get ready to own it at an unbeatable rate!

To get know about Offers, Stay tune our official social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor