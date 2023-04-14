POP-UP Announcement: Aseem Kapoor label makes their Kanpur debut with Amiraah multi-designer store, exclusively

New Delhi (India), April 14: Aseem Kapoor label enters Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh’s largest city, for the very first time with their latest collection, ‘Ambi’, on 13th April 2023; they have partnered with Amiraah exclusively for the showcase of this special collection. Amiraah is the city’s biggest multi-designer store, founded by Pooja Gupta (Founder I-Design Studios and FICCI FLO Vice Chair, Kanpur Chapter). The space, spread across 5,000 sq ft., curates haute selections of some of the biggest names in the fashion industry like Tarun Tahilani, AM-PM, Namrata Joshipura, Anushree Reddy, Kavita Bhartiya, Joy Mitra, ASAL by Abu Sandeep and more. Since its inception, Amiraah has been playing the role of a catalyst for Kanpur’s fashion scene, and it continues to dominate as they now host Aseem Kapoor for the very first time.

To give you an introduction, the Aseem Kapoor label is known for reimagining natural textures and tribal motifs for modern cityscapes. Aseem Kapoor offers clothes that transcend seasons and are timeless both in their devotion to technique, aesthetics and commitment to craft. They capture the effortless, natural beauty of tribal and folk modes of dressing that are practical and decorative, personal and symbolic. There is a nod to the Wabi-Sabi aesthetic that celebrates imperfection and simplicity. While doing so, Aseem Kapoor also delves into contemporary Indian style and, through design, pays homage to the country’s newfound confidence in its sartorial heritage and expressions.

With its ideas and design philosophy rooted in the practice of local crafts, weaves, and an amalgamation of Indo-Western silhouettes, the label Kapoor aims to create contemporary designs that straddle the past and the future.

For the first-timers in Kanpur, Amiraah is hosting a in-store event at their multi-designer where designer Aseem Kapoor will be available in person to share his expertise while they showcase the exclusive collection. The duration of the store is largely Indian in appeal, with a beautiful jhoola and Ganpati idol stationed at the entrance. The store is divided into three sections: Indian wear, Indo-western and a bridal section. The store houses chandeliers from Ferozabad. One of Pooja’s favourite pieces is a chandelier that she crafted at the studio with individual lights. She wove the lights with charpoy weaving techniques by using jute fibre to create a beautiful chandelier. There are Venetian mirrors, the making of which is a dying art. The POP and cane detailing are created by local artisans. Assimilating these various strands of ingenuity and aptness, Gupta’s design mecca has now opened up for discerning pilgrims.

Date of the popup: 13th April 2023 – 16th April 2023.

Location: Amiraah multi-designer store, Kanpur, India.

