Power Minister asks DVC to explore equity market route to raise funds for growth

Kolkata, July 17 Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reviewed the performance of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) here and suggested that it may explore the equity market to raise funds for its future growth plans.

During the meeting held at the DVC headquarters, the Minister also discussed the operational challenges and financial issues faced by the corporation.

He said the growth and progress of DVC are important for energy security and economic development of the country, as he assured the officials of full support in resolving the issues that were highlighted.

During the meeting, the Minister also stressed the need to increase the renewable energy portfolio of DVC and bring more efficiency in its operations.

