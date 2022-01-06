Power PSUs capital expenditure rises 47 pc to Rs 40,395 cr

Central Public Sector Enterprises under the Ministry of Power have increased capital expenditure during the first nine months of the current financial year to Rs 40395.34 crore, which is 47 per cent higher when compared with the corresponding period of 2020-21, the government data showed on Thursday.

The total capital expenditure (capex) target for the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under the Ministry of Power for the financial year 2021-22 stands at Rs 50,690.52 crore.

In the first nine months (April-December 2021) CPSEs have collectively met 80 per cent of the capex target of 2021-22, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

The top performers among the power sector CPSEs include PowerGrid Corporation (90.6 per cent), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (90.19 per cent), National Thermal Power Corporation (86.5 per cent) and THDC India Limited (85.38 per cent).

"The Ministry of Power has laid a strong emphasis on accelerating the pace the capital expenditure of the power sector projects. Regular monitoring and reviews are held to resolve issues hindering the implementation of the projects," the statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

