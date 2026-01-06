PPP project pipeline unveiled with 852 projects worth over Rs 17 lakh crore

New Delhi, Jan 6 The Government on Tuesday announced a major push to boost infrastructure development through public-private partnerships, with the PPP project pipeline covering 852 projects across central infrastructure ministries and states and Union Territories at a combined cost of over Rs 17 lakh crore.

In line with the announcement made in the Union Budget 2025-26, the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance has created a three-year Public Private Partnership project pipeline.

The move is aimed at strengthening private sector participation in large infrastructure projects across the country.

“In pursuance of the implementation of the announcement in the Union Budget 2025-26, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, has created a three-year Public Private Partnership (PPP) project pipeline,” the ministry said.

According to the government, the pipeline includes projects proposed by central infrastructure ministries as well as various states and Union Territories.

“The PPP project pipeline comprises 852 projects across Central Infrastructure Ministries and States/Union Territories with a combined total project cost of over Rs 17 lakh crore,” it added.

Officials said the PPP project pipeline is expected to improve transparency and predictability in infrastructure planning.

“The pipeline provides early visibility of potential PPP projects to enable investors, developers and other stakeholders to undertake more informed planning and investment decisions,” the ministry stated.

It is also seen as a step towards attracting long-term private investment in sectors critical to economic growth.

The initiative reflects the government’s focus on leveraging private expertise and capital to accelerate infrastructure development, while ensuring better execution and value for money in public projects.

