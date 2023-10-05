PPROM Developers Launches Indradhanu Village, Dapoli’s Largest Bungalow Township

Dapoli’s Largest Bungalow Township, Indradhanu Village

Dapoli (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: PPROM Developers, a respected name in the real estate sector, has announced the launch of Indradhanu Village, the largest bungalow township project in the serene town of Dapoli, Maharashtra. Covering a generous 12.5 acres, Indradhanu Village aims to redefine modern living by harmoniously blending urban conveniences with the tranquillity of nature.

Indradhanu Village offers an array of 1, 2, and 3 BHK bungalows, each carefully designed with spacious rooms and lush garden spaces. The core idea behind this development is to offer residents a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle set amidst a peaceful environment.

Nestled amidst greenery and meticulously maintained landscapes, Indradhanu Village provides residents with a peaceful haven away from the bustle of city life.

The township boasts a clubhouse, a swimming pool, a gymnasium, and a dedicated children’s play area, ensuring that residents can engage in recreational activities within their community.

The bungalows at Indradhanu Village have been thoughtfully designed to maximize natural light and ventilation, creating inviting living spaces. With various design structures available, the project caters to a range of preferences. Moreover, it adheres to Vastu principles, promoting positivity and harmony within homes.

Security is a top priority, with a secure gated community equipped with 24×7 security and CCTV surveillance.

Indradhanu Village focuses on enhancing residents’ lives through an impressive range of amenities:

Wellness: Residents can enjoy a gazebo and an open gym, promoting relaxation and well-being.

Entertainment & Leisure: Ambulance services and a well-equipped first-aid kit ensure safety and peace of mind.

Sports: A jogging track encourages an active lifestyle.

Convenience: The community is designed for everyday convenience.

Indradhanu Village introduces PPROM’s first-ever colourful theme bungalow community, promising to elevate lifestyles.

Ar. Sandeep Naresh Joshi, the director and founder of PPROM Group of Companies, shared his vision for Indradhanu Village, saying, “Indradhanu Village reflects our commitment to providing a vibrant living experience. We have taken great care in designing every detail to ensure residents enjoy a harmonious and colourful lifestyle.”

The Township project Indradhanu Village sets a new standard for residential living in Dapoli, offering expansive landscapes, thoughtful design, and modern amenities. As Dapoli continues to attract individuals seeking a peaceful lifestyle, Indradhanu Village emerges as the prime choice for those who wish to call this tranquil paradise their home.

Indradhanu Village is not just a housing project; it’s a vibrant community where nature and modernity coexist harmoniously. With its innovative design, modern amenities, and commitment to residents’ well-being, it promises to be a significant development in Dapoli. As the sun sets over the lush greenery of Sakhloli, Indradhanu Village shines, symbolizing a brighter future in modern living.

