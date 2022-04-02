Praadis Education launches the Best Learning App at the most affordable price

Praadis Education launched the Best Learning App at the most affordable price in Mumbai on March 31, 2022. A very popular online learning app 'Praadis Education' is now providing digital live classes and doubt solving for all its subscribers. Students from KG to Class 12 can avail the offer at the most affordable price. Praadis Education has now launched excellent features including Digital Live Classes, 3D conceptual learning videos, recorded lectures, practice worksheets, etc.

digital coaching/tuition providing a safe environment to its students. Also, each student at Praadis is given personalized attention. Praadis Education organizes virtual Parent-Teacher meet regularly to enhance the performance of the students. Students at Praadis have access to clean and ad-free content while learning from the comfort zone of their home. Praadis Education has already achieved more than one lakh subscribers and 5 lakh plus downloads. Praadis Education is growing at a rapid pace as a digital coaching platform and is going towards the peak of the EdTech Sector.

The founder of Praadis Education, Prashant Bhatia who is the son of an IITian (Mumbai), believes in the saying 'Knowledge is Power' and wants . Prashant Bhatia is a graduate of Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken New Jersey, USA.

The co-founder of Praadis Education, Aditi Bhatia believes that every student should be able to innovate and think creatively and for that Praadis Education App is the most effective tool.

Praadis Education live classes help in clearing doubts of students by expert teachers in real-time. The teachers of Praadis Education clear doubts of each and every student individually. This is because Praadis Education wants all its students to be confident about the topic or chapter they study in their online classes. The institute believes that understanding topics and subjects thoroughly is the foundation for the innovators of tomorrow.

Praadis Education App is the brainchild of the 'Praadis Couple' who are parents themselves and believe that Praadis Education App is the need of the hour to help students in an effective way. Together they have designed the Praadis Parent App that helps the parents to analyze their child's progress. Praadis Education App has emerged as a complete learning app and has revolutionized education by making concepts simple through various modes of learning.

Praadis Education organizes Olympiads at regular intervals and winners are able to avail of scholarship towards the Praadis Education App. Praadis Education, in addition to academics, also focuses on creative and cognitive development of the child. At Praadis Education, their vision is to help the next generation of students by changing stressful education into joyful learning.

This story is provided by PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor