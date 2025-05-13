Prakas Aheibam and YUM KEI – Redefining Design in Manipur

New Delhi [India], May 13: YUM KEI has become a leading name in architecture and interior design in Imphal, Manipur. With a philosophy rooted in sustainability, individuality, and harmony with nature, the studio has steadily grown into a respected force in the region's design landscape.

At the heart of YUM KEI's success is its Principal Designer, Prakas Aheibam, whose intuitive and self-taught approach helped shape the brand's identity. Without any formal education in design, Prakas built YUM KEI from the ground up, overcoming early challenges with resilience and a clear creative vision. The firm is now known for delivering serene, functional, and emotionally resonant spaces that reflect each client’s uniqueness.

In 2024, YUM KEI earned one of its most significant milestones—the Blindwink Award for “Best Architecture & Design Firm (Imphal, Manipur) — YUM KEI”. Presented by Bollywood actress Amrita Rao at Taj Bangalore, the award recognized YUM KEI's exceptional contribution to design and its commitment to sustainable practices. This moment symbolized not only industry recognition but also the realization of a mission built on passion, innovation, and integrity.

YUM KEI's work consistently integrates natural elements like greenery and light, promoting wellbeing and environmental mindfulness. Its projects span residential and commercial spaces, each designed with care, intention, and a human-centered approach.

As YUM KEI looks to the future, the firm remains grounded in its founding principles—authenticity, creativity, and respect for nature—continuing to inspire and redefine design across Northeast India.

