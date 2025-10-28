Pralhad Joshi calls for action oriented solar cooperation at 8th International Solar Alliance Assembly

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the International Solar Alliance (ISA) is moving steadily from ambition to action, by advancing global cooperation with affordable access and community empowerment.

Addressing the 8th session of the ISA Assembly at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Joshi highlighted that the institution is becoming more focused on implementation and results, shifting toward practical outcomes in the renewable energy sector.

Joshi said that the solar facility managed by Africa50 is mobilizing funds for distributed solar projects, which are transforming lives across ISA member countries. He added that initiatives like the STAR-C Network are driving digitization and artificial intelligence innovation, creating what he described as the "Silicon Valley of solar" for the global south. "This ensures that the energy future is green, smart, and inclusive," he said.

The minister also noted that, "This year's assembly has been restructured to become more accelerated and implementation-focused." He mentioned that the ISA has entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with six organisations, which will now be placed before the Assembly for ratification as recommended by the Standing Committee in its 13th meeting. "ISA is making itself robust, simple, analytical and implementation-focused," Joshi said, adding that the ministers representing the Regional Vice Presidents of the ISA Assembly will deliver country statements during the session.

ISA Director General Ashish Khanna, addressing the same session, announced that the Africa Solar Facility will be launched next year on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit. He also revealed plans for a new programme on regional interconnection that could help reduce dependence on battery storage.

During the plenary session, France announced a financial contribution of 150,000 euros for Africa's solar facility in 2025.

The ISA, a four-day event with participation from 124 countries and over 40 ministers, aims to enhance global cooperation and accelerate the adoption of solar energy for a sustainable future.

