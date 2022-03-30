Praveen Kumar Neelappa co-founder of Physeek Fit produces a work of science fiction - Train to Mars

A book is a magical object that makes our imagination go wild and helps us travel places. How many times have you traversed across the world to a unique land filled with interesting people, all in the comfort of your home? Every time you read a book, right?

However, how many books have made you travel across time zones to a different planet altogether? 'Train to Mars', a refreshing take on science fiction, is a gripping, fast-paced story that takes the readers on an exhilarating expedition to the Red Planet. Penned by Praveen Kumar Neelappa, a data scientist from Toronto, Canada, the book is an exciting journey following five kids that will be enjoyed by people of all age groups. It's packed with action, adventure and suspense and is sure to keep you at the edge of your seat from start to finish.

"Reading gives us some place to go when we have to stay where we are." - Mason Cooley

About the author

Born and brought up in India, Praveen Kumar is on a mission to empower, educate and engage his readers through the art of storytelling. "During my childhood, I grew up listening to several fascinating stories which turned me into a voracious reader," says Praveen. Naturally, his love for stories and reading soon made him don the writer's cap. "I write books because I am passionate about storytelling. I also want to create more Indian characters and tell the world about Indian philosophies and mythologies," adds the writer, who has also written a book titled 'The Others: The Beginning'. Interestingly, Avi, one of the main characters from 'Train To Mars', was named after his two-year-old son Avyukt. From drama and non-fiction to urban fiction and mythology, Praveen's stories are inspiring and brimming with creativity. Some of Praveen's forthcoming works include 'Pagalism', a term he coined for the brave entrepreneurs of India who have created a unique start-up culture and are leading the country to success and 'Street Smart Data Scientist'. The co-founder of a fitness company called Physeek Fit and a first-year management student at Harvard Extension School, Praveen uses his knowledge and expertise to mentor differently-abled children. In his free time, he enjoys dabbling in oil painting, charcoal sketching and website development.

For details about 'Train To Mars', visit

