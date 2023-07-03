Precihole Sports Takes A Huge Step To Revolutionize Target Shooting Realm.

Shooting Sports Now Accessible to All in Thane

New Delhi (India), July 1: This is an account of years of exuberance teaming up with passion, hard work and a dream of transforming target shooting sports in India.

The success story of Dr. Y. P Shirsat, the co-founder of Precihole Sports, is quite remarkable. Working towards building a strong foundation for a harmonious ecosystem of target shooting sports for the nation’s kids, youth and adults, Dr. Shirsat has come a long way from taking his love for this beautiful sport and finally converting it into a training centre.

An Inspiring Journey That Gave Birth To Precihole Sports

Dr. Y P Shirsat, though a medical doctor by profession, has always harbored a love for shooting sports. At the age of 17, his inventive mindset led him to design his first gun.

On completing his medical studies, Dr. Shirsat nurtured his passion for target shooting and gun designing. In 1994, he joined Indian Hume Pipe (IHP) as a technical consultant and had a breakthrough when he made revolutionary designs of air rifles that could compete on a national level. It was during this time that he came up with his first original bullpup air rifle design based on IHP side lever action. Interestingly, it was a hand-made air rifle with basic tools. This was just the beginning of a journey that would transform the arena of air rifle manufacturing in India.

A pivotal development came in 2012 when Dr. Shirsat joined hands with India’s leading deep hole drilling manufacturer, Precihole Machine Tools. Together they established Precihole Sports with a shared vision of mass-producing high-quality, affordable air rifles, thereby enhancing India’s self-reliance on the global stage.

Based in Thane, the Precihole Group of companies are the only companies in the world that not only make their own barrel but also develop high-precision machines to make the same. Embracing the idea of ‘Made In India’, Precihole Sports has ensured to invest in its own technology in the manufacturing process.

Noble Initiatives Through Precihole Foundation

Dr. Shirsat and his team, firm believers in giving back to society, established the Precihole Foundation. This noble initiative is aimed at making a difference in the lives of those who need support.

Precihole Foundation today provides equipment and range set-up services for schools, colleges, universities, clubs and other institutions. It also strongly believes that every target shooting aspirant should get the opportunity to practice and perform in competitive leagues. By conducting free seminars and counselling sessions and providing financial and material aid, Precihole Foundation provides support to these aspirants in their pursuits.

Additionally, the Precihole Foundation values the sacrifices and commitments made by soldiers. Efforts are made to support the rehabilitation of these heroes and their families. The foundation is also devoted to building a secure and sustainable future for the families of police personnel.

Opening Doors To Its First Training Centre In Thane

Dr. Shirsat has witnessed a transformation in shooting sports in India as the basic awareness, quality of training and expertise has grown. He believes that it has come due to better coaching as former shooters like himself are actively seeking to contribute to the development of the sport.

Precihole Foundation Training Centre (PFTC), a creation of the Precihole Foundation, was launched in Thane with the goal of providing professional coaching in air rifle & air pistol shooting and making it widely accessible. The organization aims to offer structured training programs to transform Indian shooting aspirants into medal-winning athletes.

As India continues to produce champion shooters and gain recognition in world shooting, demand for training in the sport has increased. PFTC seeks to meet this demand by offering systematic training, top-of-the-line equipment, and comprehensive support during competitions.

PFTC also offers fitness facilities, nutrition consultations, and access to on-staff psychologists to support the holistic development of its students. The goal is to develop world champions from raw talent and make India proud on the global stage.

www.preciholefoundation.org and https://www.preciholesports.com/

