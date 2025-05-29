Pride of Cows' New Campaign Encourages Consumers to Ask: "What's the Source of Your Milk?"

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Taking a fresh approach that questions long-standing dairy practices, Pride of Cowsa truly single-origin, farm-owned milk brandhas launched a provocative new campaign that asks a powerful, thought-provoking question: "What's the source of your milk?"

* Single-origin milk brand challenges norms with a high-impact, 360° transparency movement across print, digital, and influencer platforms

At a time when discerning consumers are demanding more transparency about what they consume, this campaign urges people to pause and question the origins of the milk they bring home. It goes beyond marketingurging the industry to be more open about where milk really comes from.

Through this initiative, Pride of Cows puts traceability at the heart of its communication. The campaign brings attention to the brand's most powerful differentiatormilk produced 100% from its own Pride of Cows farm near Pune, where over 5,000 cows are nurtured with global-best practices and utmost care. This farm-to-home model ensures complete control over the production process, offering unmatched purity, hygiene, and consistency.

Commenting on the campaign, Akshali Shah, Executive Director of Parag Milk Foods Ltd., said, "Through this initiative, we're inviting consumers to pause and think about something they often take for grantedthe source of their milk. It's a simple yet powerful question that aligns with Pride of Cows' long-standing promise of quality and transparency. As a brand, we've always believed that trust is built not just on taste, but on knowing where your food comes from. This campaign is our way of turning that belief into a wider conversation."

"What's the Source of Your Milk?" is a full-fledged 360-degree campaign, strategically rolled out across high-visibility platforms to spark mass consumer engagement. Premium print ads across national publications are designed to make readers stop and reflect on their daily dairy choices. On the digital front, a mix of snackable video content, storytelling, and interactive formats on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and programmatic platforms decode the meaning and benefits of single-origin milk.

In a market dominated by brands that procure milk from fragmented third-party sources, Pride of Cows stands apart by owning and operating its own state-of-the-art dairy farm. Every cow is fed a scientifically balanced diet, milking is done via automated and contactless systems, and the product is delivered directly to consumers through a robust cold-chain networkeliminating any ambiguity or human touchpoints in the process.

About Pride of Cows

Pride of Cows is India's first and only premium single-origin milk brand from the house of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. Sourced exclusively from the company's own world-class farm near Pune, the brand delivers fresh, pure, and untouched milk straight to consumers' doorsteps in major Indian cities. Pride of Cows embodies a rare combination of ethics, innovation, and traceabilitysetting a new benchmark in the Indian dairy landscape.

Contact

Pournima Surve

pournima.surve@parag.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698789/Pride_of_Cows_campaign.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor