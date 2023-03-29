New Delhi [India], March 29 (/NewsReach): Prodapt, the largest and fastest-growing specialized player in the Connectedness industry, has announced the elevation of Harsha Kumar to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Harsha takes over from Founder and CEO Vedant Jhaver, who will serve as the Chairman of Prodapt.

Congratulating Harsha on his new role, Vedant Jhaver said: "Harsha has been a big strength and partner to me over these years. His discipline and focus on execution have been critical to Prodapt's leadership position in the Connectedness vertical. Harsha has built a reputation for being a dynamic and passionate leader with the highest levels of integrity and discipline in executing our strategy. With Harsha at the helm, Prodapt will continue to break new ground and solve our customers' complex business challenges."

As President over the last seven years, Harsha has played important roles in helping define growth strategies, delivering strong results through deep customer relationships, scaling practice areas, developing leadership talent, and building a strong operations orgzation for future growth.

As Prodapt is poised to strengthen its position as a category leader, Harsha will lead strategy, oversee business operations, and steer people & delivery excellence towards greater heights.

On the appointment to this new role, Harsha commented: "I am honoured that the Prodapt Board has chosen me as the next CEO of Prodapt. We have a fantastic team at Prodapt and a proven strategy. I am excited to work closely with the leadership team and accelerate our company's success with guidance from the Board and Vedant. In the coming years, Prodapt will be the default partner of choice in the Connectedness industry and shape the way people, enterprises, and machines engage with each other."

Before joining Prodapt, Harsha held several leadership positions in the technology services industry, and has successfully incubated and scaled several businesses that have grown to become large divisions. He also co-founded a software product company prior to that. He holds degrees from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, and the University of Maryland, College Park.

Prodapt provides technology services and consulting to clients across every layer of the Connectedness vertical, including the largest communications, media, and technology firms around the world. With over 6,000 technology and domain experts across 30+ countries, the company continues to grow its workforce rapidly across 5 continents.

Prodapt is the largest and fastest-growing specialized player in the Connectedness industry. With its singular focus on the domain, Prodapt has built deep expertise in the most transformative technologies that connect our world.

Prodapt is a trusted partner for enterprises across all layers of the Connectedness vertical. We design, configure, and operate solutions across their products, IT landscape, network infrastructure, and business operations - and craft experiences that delight their customers.

Today, our clients connect 1.1 billion people and 5.4 billion devices, and are among the largest telecom, media, and internet firms in the world. Prodapt works with Meta, Google, AT&T, Verizon, Lumen, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Windstream, Rogers, Telus, British Telecom, Amazon, Samsung, Microsoft, KPN, Virgin Media, and Deutsche Telekom, among many others.

A Great Place To Work®-certified company, Prodapt is part of the 128-year-old business conglomerate The Jhaver Group, which employs over 30,000 people across 80+ locations globally.

