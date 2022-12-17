Producer & Actor Shantanu Bhamare’s Next Bollywood Pop Album Baby De Ek Chance’ Released

Ahmedabad, December 17: The Pop Bollywood Hindi Video Song Album ‘Baby De Ek Chance’ is Made and Presented under the banner of “Shan Se Entertainment” and Produced by Shantanu Bhamare is released!

Cinematographed by Sunil Gaikwad, Lyrics by Rahul Suryawanshi, Music Composed & Sung by Hrushi (Raisestrom), Edited by S. Aniket, Still Photography Pravin Kolte, Still Photography Assistant Mayur Gaikwad, Makeup Artist Ashwini Kale & Harshu Shinde.

‘Baby De Ek Chance’ Stars Handsome & Multi-talented Shantanu Bhamare (Male Lead) along with newcomers Madhuri Pawar, Ashwini Bhagwat, Anjali Dalvi, Sakshi Kachi, Saroj Dhodi, etc.

YouTube Link Of the Album: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sf_8Up2C9KE

Other than the video, it’s released in audio format, audio released on YouTube Music, Gana, JioSavan, Spotify, Hungama Music, iTunes Store, JioSaavn, Resso, SoundCloud, Wynk, and many other platforms. This Album is also released on multiple OTTs like MXPlayer, Hungama, One Plus TV, TCL TV, MI TV, Amazon FireStick, etc.

Producer & Actor Shantanu Bhamare shares with us that for him, ‘Work is Worship’. During the video shooting of this album at Alibag Beach, his mother was in ICU. Still, he was 100% focused on the album video shooting. Unfortunately, his mother expired on 25th Oct 2022. He dedicates this album to his mother!

Shantanu Bhamare (Bollywood film producer and actor)’s reaction to his mother’s death – First of all, Mom, may your soul rest in peace.

Today I feel the warmth of your love; in my memories, you are as always. I can’t believe that my Mom is not with us today.

Mom, I am sad that your voice will no longer be heard, but Mom, I hope you will watch over me wherever you are.

Mom, I have reached this far; with your continued blessings, I will progress further, reach places and make your name proud.

When you extinguish the flame of eyes, leaving behind precious memories, precious life will be over, and only the flowers of tears will remain.

He recently acted in two Hindi Web series,’ Scooter Riston Ka’ and ‘Full marriage, Half marriage No marriage’ made under Peeping Tom Productions / Click TV India; both will be soon released on the prestigious Disney Hotstar!

Shantanu Bhamare is the Sole Proprietor of Shan Se Entertainment, the banner registered under the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA).

