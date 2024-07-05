Protect Car Engines This Monsoon: Get Car Insurance on Bajaj Markets

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5: Bajaj Markets, a leading digital financial marketplace, provides access to car insurance offered by various insurers. The car insurance plans come with multiple add-on options that can help policyholders in securing adequate protection for their loved vehicle.

Certain add-ons may offer protection for car engines this monsoon season. Heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and increased humidity can wreak havoc on car engines, leading to electrical malfunctions, rust, and other car troubles. To ensure a car remains protected during these downpours, comprehensive car insurance is crucial.

Benefits of Car Insurance available on Bajaj Markets

* Comprehensive Coverage: Protect cars against damage caused by rain, floods, and other monsoon-related perils.

* Multiple Insurer Options: Compare plans from various trusted insurance providers.

* Affordable Premiums: Get comprehensive coverage starting at just Rs.2,094.

* Cashless Repairs: Enjoy access to hassle-free repairs at network garages across India.

One can visit the Bajaj Markets app or website to find the ideal car insurance and add-ons that may offer the shield their car deserves.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor