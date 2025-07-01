Protyze Launches Hydra Clear Whey Protein: India’s First Protein-Electrolyte Functional Protein Drink

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: Protyze, one of India's fastest-growing nutrition brands, has just unveiled its latest innovation – Hydra Clear Whey Protein, India’s first ever protein electrolyte hybrid drink. With a unique formulation that combines high-quality 20g of protein with essential electrolytes and amino acids, Hydra is poised to revolutionize how fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and wellness-conscious individuals approach hydration and recovery.

Why Hydra Stands Out

In a saturated market of protein supplements and sports drinks, Protyze Hydra carves a niche by doing both – and doing them exceptionally well. Traditional protein powders often overlook hydration, while most sports drinks provide electrolytes without addressing protein recovery needs. Hydra solves this gap by merging clear whey protein isolate with an optimal balance of electrolytes, zero added sugars, and no artificial sweeteners.

Clean, Clear, and Fast-Absorbing

Hydra uses Whey Protein Isolate – the purest and most bioavailable form of whey – ensuring fast absorption and minimal digestive load. The formulation is light, refreshing, and free from the heaviness of traditional milk-based protein shakes. Perfect for post-workout recovery, intense training sessions, or hydration on a hot day.

Powerful Nutritional Profile per Sachet (30g Serving):

20g Protein – Covers 37% of the daily protein RDA for a healthy Indian male

11g Essential Amino Acids (EAAs) – Includes 7.6g of Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs)

350mg Sodium & 150mg Potassium – Restore electrolyte balance, prevent cramps

300mg Magnesium & 10mg Zinc – Support muscle function and immunity

40mg Vitamin C – Fights oxidative stress and enhances recovery

0g Added Sugar – Sweetened naturally with Monk Fruit Extract and Stevia

Amino Acids That Matter

Hydra includes key amino acids like Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine, Lysine, Alanine, Proline to generate Energy and to stimulate muscle protein synthesis, reduce fatigue, and promote muscle recovery. With over 4.6g of combined added amino acids per serving, it meets the functional needs of both endurance athletes and strength trainers.

Hydration Meets Recovery – Anytime, Anywhere

Whether you're hitting the gym, running a marathon, cycling, trekking, or recovering from a long day, Hydra is designed for your lifestyle. Its portable sachet packaging makes it easy to carry and use on the go. Just mix with water, shake, and enjoy a light, fruit-flavored drink that supports both hydration and muscle recovery.

Clean Label Promise

Protyze maintains its commitment to clean, science-backed nutrition. Hydra is:

Free from artificial colors and preservatives

Gluten-free and lactose-minimal

Made with natural & nature-identical flavors

No banned substances and Heavy metal tested – Safe for athletes

Hydra is not just a product; it's a movement – a refreshing shift towards smarter, cleaner, and more effective supplementation.

Conclusion:

Protyze Hydra Clear Whey Protein marks a breakthrough in India's fitness and wellness landscape, offering the first-ever protein-electrolyte functional Protein drink designed for optimal hydration and muscle recovery. With 20g of fast-absorbing whey protein isolate, essential amino acids, and a scientifically balanced electrolyte profile, Hydra is the perfect pre, intra, post-workout drink for athletes, gym-goers, and active individuals. Its zero added sugar, clean-label formulation, and portable sachets make it the ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts on the go.

Whether you’re looking for the best whey protein in India, a clear whey protein supplement, or a hydrating post-workout recovery drink, Protyze Hydra delivers unmatched performance and purity. Join the movement towards smarter supplementation — stay strong, stay hydrated, and recover faster with Hydra.

