Pune-based entrepreneur takes shared experiences to a new high with Togeth4ing

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: Founder and CEO of Togethring Media Labs Pvt Ltd, Maadhav Bhide is changing the app landscape one experiences at a time with Togeth4ing. It's not just an app but a virtual hangout where you can literally do things together in unique ways. He calls it Co-Action.

While the idea of listening to a song or watching a movie together is not unheard of, especially from the time the pandemic gave us the playbook to do things digitally, what's different is his approach to this togetherness. Maadhav empowers users to indulge in their favorite activities together in real time through his app.

It's akin to chilling out with friends in a lounge or at home where conversations are spontaneous and instantaneous. The interesting part of it all is the fact that the remote control lies in the hands of each one of them. What's more; each person can invite up to 9 contacts at a time to enjoy the experience. The app does not require screen or device sharing and ensures total privacy and security through end-to-end encryption.

The app was born out of an inherent need of doing things together irrespective of time or place. Maadhav elaborates, "I knew I had to do something when my wife expressed her desire to be able to listen and watch songs together the way we always do when I was about to travel abroad for work. Just sharing playlists was not enough. Both of us wanted the power to play, pause, and rewind to enjoy content while texting or being on a video call simultaneously. That's when I decided to build my own app."

The app has come a long way since then and innovative features like Co-Listen and Co-Watch have now opened doors to exciting opportunities and collaborations for businesses too. The fact that it allows synchronous 2-way communication has piqued the interest of entrepreneurs, influencers, and established brands alike. While the app offers all the conventional features to individuals and businesses to network, build communities, and drive engagement by uploading and sharing photos, adding stories, and initiating conversations, it enables shared experiences by simply scanning a QR code.

"Shared experiences are changing the way we live and are uniting us in incredible ways. All big brands are now taking cognizance of the role they play in uniting the world and are doing everything they can to integrate them into their brand offerings. But Togeth4ing is ahead of its league and has taken a giant leap forward with Co-Action. I am happy it has already started moving the needle for both B2B and B2C segments," Maadhav concludes.

Togeth4ing is the app of the future that works seamlessly and synchronously connecting people and business communities in real time. It's transparent and safe with end-to-end encryption. Indigenously made, it is a gateway to opportunities for businesses that need assured eyeballs and continuous engagement while being in total control of their brand.

For more information please visit: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor