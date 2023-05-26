Puravankara Clocks Rs. 3,107 Crore in Sales for FY23, 29 Percent Increase in Revenue

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 26: Puravankara Limited (BSE:532891), one of India's most trusted real estate players, announced its financial results today for the fourth quarter (Q4FY23) ending March 31, 2023, and consolidated results for FY23.

Commenting on the company's performance, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, "In FY23, we achieved the highest ever sales revenue of INR 3,107 Crore. This exemplary performance can primarily be attributed to new launches and continued progress in the execution of our ongoing projects, also resulting in strong collections of Rs. 2,258 Crores."

He said on the company's expansion plans, "We will continue to put our efforts into expanding our market share. We are actively evaluating projects for acquisition across the geographies we operate in, with a special focus on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune. Continued consolidation in the real estate industry, and reduced inventory levels to less than 12 months across the country, is indicative of the opportunity and of a long-term positive real estate cycle with increased prices and absorption amid limited supply."

Highlights

Operational Highlights for Q4FY23

- Area sold stood at 1.21 msft (+2 per cent Y-o-Y)

- Sales value stood at Rs. 1,007 Cr. (+21 per cent Y-o-Y)

- Sales realization stood at Rs. 8,321/sft (+19 per cent Y-o-Y)

Consolidated Q4FY23 Financial Performance

- Revenue from projects stood at Rs. 389 Cr. (+32 per cent Y-o-Y)

- EBITDA stood at Rs. 117 Cr. (+90 per cent Y-o-Y)

- Profit After Tax stood at Rs. 28 Cr. (+229 per cent Y-o-Y)

Operational Highlights for FY23

- Area sold stood at 4 msft (+14 per cent Y-o-Y)

- Sales value stood at Rs. 3,107 Cr. (+29 per cent Y-o-Y)

- Sale realization stood at Rs. 7,768/sft (+14 per cent Y-o-Y)

Consolidated FY23 Financial Performance (As per IND-AS 115)

- Revenue from projects stood at Rs. 1,236 Cr. (+29 per cent Y-o-Y)

- EBITDA stood Rs. 442 Cr. (-30 per cent Y-o-Y)

- Profit After Tax stood at Rs. 63 Cr. (-57 per cent Y-o-Y)

Projected Cash Flows

As on 31st March 2023,

- Balance collections from sold units (completed + Ongoing) in all launched projects stood at INR 2,967 Cr.

- Total value of unsold inventory, including new launches in FY23, stood at INR 11,232 Cr.

- Total estimated surplus from all completed and ongoing projects is INR 6,550 Cr.

Debt

The company's net debt stood at Rs. 2,208 Cr. and Net debt to equity ratio stood at 1.11 for Q4FY23. The weighted average cost of debt stood at 11.31% as of 31st March 2023.

Outlook

With a strong launch pipeline and continued momentum of sales, a solid balance sheet, the company is now focused on new acquisition of land along with raising capital in line with plans for future growth. The Company is confident in its ability to generate profitable growth for the current year and the following year. The management does not anticipate any significant risk that could slow the momentum of demand.

