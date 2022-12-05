PV Sindhu's Home Featured in Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Mirrors Her Love For Nature

Built with love, on an idyllic hill in Hyderabad is the home of the first woman in Badminton to win a silver medal at the Olympics, P. V. Sindhu. The beautiful space adorned with the accolades of the Sindhu family, has been featured in episode four of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is - Season 6.

Spanning across three storeys, PV's home offers a stunning view of the city she grew up in. The hilltop home combines minimalistic layouts with bold accents. There is an abundance of space and clean lines throughout the house. The piece de resistance in her house is undoubtedly her medal room, which celebrates all of her honours, medals, trophies from a life well lived. In typical practical fashion, her home gym is right next to the trophy room, to remind her of the hard work and determination that has taken her places.

Her home has been designed considering both comfort and functionality, to ascertain the family has everything they need in one place. The first two floors are occupied by the family and the third floor houses a home theatre and a terrace garden. In addition to a large dining room and kitchen, there are several bedrooms on each floor. Off court, PV enjoys spending time with her nephew on their terrace garden, and watching movies with her family in their home theatre.

Watch the fourth episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 6 here:

PV's home is a haven of peace and quiet, and the functional design of her home helps her to relax and spend time with those she loves.

Asian Paints is back with season 6 of their original home decor web series, 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is'. The much-awaited series gives viewers a walkthrough of the homes of admired celebrities who have opened up doors, and by extension their hearts, for a glimpse into their personal spaces.

Much like previous seasons of the series, viewers will get a personal tour of the homes by the celebrities themselves and can also pick up decor inspirations for their own homes. The episodes will carry the signature warmth expressed by each of the personalities who are all self-made in their respective fields. The season will depict how these achievers unwind in their homes and what inspires their personal decor choices.

This year the likes of Anil Kapoor & Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Yuvraj Singh, PV Sindhu, Jim Sarbh, and Mouni Roy will be opening their doors to viewers, offering a glimpse into their homes which is an extension of their lives and their personalities.

There are new elements in this season for viewers to enjoy and take inspirations from. The episodes incorporate a special 'Build Book' segment showing celebrities browsing through a design guide with decor elements in their homes. The segment guides consumers to BeautifulHomes.com, the Asian Paints website, a veritable decor guide for consumers.

The legacy of 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' lies in the reality that this show has always been a sense of discovery for the viewer. Be it through a simple colourful wall, unique collectibles, or through curated decor elements, the show has brought to life a wide variety of homes across the country, and has set a true visual benchmark in this space.

