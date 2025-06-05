QRIS HEALTH Launches Mobile App For Easy Test Booking, Free Home Collection & 40% Off For First-Time Users

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 5: QRIS HEALTH, one of Delhi NCR's trusted diagnostic labs, is excited to introduce its brand-new mobile app for both Android and iOS. The app is created to make healthcare easier and faster, letting you take care of all your diagnostic needs right from your phonewhenever and wherever you want.

With technology becoming an integral part of modern healthcare, Qris Health is focused on delivering patient-friendly digital solutions that break down traditional barriers like waiting times and report delays. The app allows seamless test booking, scheduling of free home sample collections, instant digital reports, and a host of advanced health management features.

"The healthcare industry is evolving fast, and patients expect convenience without compromising quality," said Dr. Abhimanyu Bhatia, Founder and Director of Qris Health.

"Our mobile app embodies this shift by placing diagnostics at users' fingertips and making health monitoring a simple, transparent, and enjoyable experience."

Whether you're looking to book a Full Body Checkup in Delhi, monitor your thyroid levels, or keep tabs on blood sugar with a Diabetes Test, Qris Health's app covers it all with just a few taps.

Comprehensive App Features to Empower Your Health

Qris Health's new app offers a rich set of features that go far beyond traditional diagnostics, tailored to meet the needs of today's health-conscious consumers:

-Blood Test Booking: Book pathology tests and health checkups quickly with an easy-to-navigate interface. Popular tests include Liver Function Test (LFT), Kidney Function Test (KFT), Lipid Profile, Thyroid Profile, and specialized panels like PCOD Profile and Anemia Panel.

-Imaging Tests and Scans: Schedule X-rays, ultrasounds, MRIs, and other imaging services seamlessly.

-Health Score & BMI Score: Get personalized health assessments with integrated scoring systems for ongoing wellness monitoring.

-Find Nearby Doctors: Locate and connect with trusted medical specialists near you for consultations or referrals.

-Men and Women Wellness Programs: Specialized packages covering key areas such as Female Disorders, Menopause, Female Infertility, Male Infertility, Mental Health, and Men's Performance.

-Free Home Sample Collection: Certified phlebotomists collect samples from your doorstep anywhere across Delhi NCR.

-Instant Digital Reports: Secure, timely, and easily accessible reports on your phone no more paperwork.

-Personal Health Records: Maintain a digital health journal with all your previous reports and test results saved automatically.

-Dedicated Support Chat: Get real-time assistance with bookings, queries, and report clarifications.

-And Much More: Features are continually expanded based on user feedback and emerging healthcare trends.

Exciting Cashback and Discount Offers

To celebrate the launch and encourage adoption, Qris Health is introducing attractive financial benefits for users:

-Flat 40% Discount on the very first test booked via the app for new users.

-Rs. 50 Signup Bonus credited instantly on registration, usable for future bookings.

-100% Cashback on Every Blood Test: Every blood test done through the app earns 100% cashback that can be redeemed as discounts on subsequent bookings, making regular health monitoring affordable and rewarding.

These offers are part of Qris Health's vision to promote preventive healthcare and digital adoption in Delhi NCR.

Bringing Healthcare Home Literally

We get it. Life is busy, and sometimes visiting a lab just is not convenient. That is why we made free home sample collection available for all users no catches, no hidden terms. Whether you are at work, home, or anywhere else in Delhi NCR, our team will come to you.

Our phlebotomists follow strict safety measures so you can feel safe and comfortable throughout the process.

"It's all about making healthcare easier to access without compromising quality or safety," says Dr. Bhatia. "We want everyone to feel confident managing their health."

A Community-Focused Approach

Delhi NCR is a big place with many different health needs. Qris Health's new app is designed to serve everyone from the bustling heart of Delhi to the growing suburbs like Noida, Gurgaon, and Faridabad. Wherever you are, high-quality diagnostics are now just a few taps away.

Looking ahead, Qris Health plans to keep improving the app with new features like personalized health tips and smart reminders all to help you stay healthy and informed.

About Qris Health

Qris Health is more than just a lab. It is a team of health professionals committed to accurate results, hygiene, and patient care. For years, people across Delhi NCR have trusted Qris Health for their diagnostic needs. Now, with this app, we are making it even easier for you to take charge of your health.

Contact Information:

Qris Health Support Line: +91 92-895-896-92

Email: info@qrishealth.com

Website: https://qrishealth.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor