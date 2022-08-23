QualityKiosk Technologies Achieves UiPath Services Network (USN) Certification

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23: QualityKiosk Technologies, one of the largest independent digital transformation specialists in the world, has been accredited with the prestigious UiPath Services Network (USN) Certification. UiPath is a leading enterprise automation software company that provides an end-to-end automation platform for automation. UiPath Platform combines the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

With the certification, QualityKiosk is now among the only few global partners that have the advanced expertise and delivery skills to enable customers to build and scale quality assurance and DevOps automation to reduce go-to-market times while ensuring the highest application quality.

“The induction into the UiPath Services Network (USN) validates the automation expertise QualityKiosk holds and aligns with our objective of enabling customers with technological capabilities that empowers them to accelerate the transformation and evolution of their businesses,” said Maneesh Jhawar, CEO & Founder, QualityKiosk Technologies.

The USN certification provides a framework comprising resources, training, and certifications to empower partners and recognizes an elite network of delivery partners with advanced skills at par with the UiPath Services team. With the certification, QualityKiosk and UiPath will be able to further extend and consolidate their partnership for building creative and innovative automation solutions for their customers.

“As a USN member, QualityKiosk is now empowered to enable their customers’ automation initiatives to be successful from the start and expand for maximum potential as needs for software automation grow. We are incredibly excited to be in this journey alongside QualityKiosk to deliver the best-in-class quality solutions and services and generate desired automation outcomes for our customers,” says Marcus Low, Vice President, Partners & Strategic Accounts, Asia Pacific and Japan, UiPath.

With extensive automation expertise, certified RPA specialists, and comprehensive process repositories, QualityKiosk has extensive experience with UiPath and has leveraged the end-to-end automation platform to enable customers with innovative automation globally.

QualityKiosk Technologies is one of the world’s largest independent Quality Assurance (QA) and digital transformation enablers, helping companies build and manage applications for optimal performance and user experience. Founded in 2000, the company specializes in providing QA automation, performance assurance, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), synthetic monitoring, site reliability engineering (SRE), digital testing as a service (DTaaS), customer experience, Cloud, and data analytics solutions and services.

With a strong presence across 25+ countries and an expanding workforce of more than 3000 employees, we enable some of the leading banking, e-commerce, automotive, telecom, insurance, OTT, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, and financial services brands to achieve their business goals. We have been featured in renowned global advisory firms, including Forrester, Gartner, and The Everest Group for our innovative, IP-led quality assurance QA solutions and services and the positive impact we have created for clients in the fast-changing digital landscape. To learn more, visit https://www.qualitykiosk.com.

