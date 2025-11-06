Quickads Raises $1.7M Seed Round to Redefine the Future of Advertising

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6: Quickads, led by ex-executives of Accenture, McKinsey, and Ogilvy, today announced it has raised $1.7 million in seed funding. The round was led by Kae Capital, with participation from leaders at Google, Traya and Rainforest.life.

Quickads is building the world's first full-stack marketing agency and an operating system that combines proprietary ad intelligence, AI-powered creative automation and analytics into a one-stop "ads operating system" for brands.

Advertising has long been driven by guesswork only 5-10% of digital ads succeed and even those last just a few weeks. Quickads eliminates this uncertainty with a data-driven content intelligence and creation platform that learns from millions of ads, generates compliant creatives and continuously optimizes campaign performance.

Platform Highlights

Proprietary database of millions of ads scored by industry and theme to uncover winning creative concepts

AI-first creative workflows to generate Google banners, static images, video ads, UGC-style content, and catalog ads

Automated pre-testing for brand / campaign guidelines, social media guidelines, and performance optimization to make users 'click'.

Unified campaign launch, monitoring, and performance analytics dashboard.

The new funding will accelerate Quickads' expansion into enterprise environments, enabling brands to embed its full-stack content and ads intelligence and creation operating system directly into their workflow effectively creating a differentiated Visual CRM that merges content intelligence, automation and analytics.

"Quickads is bringing scientific clarity to creativity and eliminating waste of time as well as spend. We're turning marketing from an art of guessing into a discipline powered by insight and iteration," said Mr. Nitin Mahajan, Co-Founder & CEO.

Commenting on the same Mr. Gaurav Chaturvedi, Partner, Kae Capital said, "Quickads is building the operating system for modern creative performance - unifying data, production and analysis in a way the market has been asking for."

As part of the public launch, Quickads is offering its proprietary Ads Library trained on over 10 billion OpenAI tokens free for three months at www.quickads.ai.

Quickads is a full-stack visual content creation platform with proprietary library of best performing ads and award winning 1-click creation that helps brands search, generate, pre-test, launch, and learn for across platforms. Led by executives of Accenture, McKinsey, and Ogilvy, Quickads is now embedding this into the brand's workflow. Offices in Singapore, USA, and India. The platform has already won multiple awards including Titan (2025) award for best marketing agency of the year, 2nd runner up at The Stevies for Transforming Advertising with AI-Driven Ad Tech Innovations.

