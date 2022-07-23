QuickTech Technology Pvt Ltd and Parul University sign MoU to set up an iQuickLab on the PU Campus

QuickTech Technology Pvt Ltd is the authorised distributor for Apple products based in Vadodara, Gujarat

Vadodara, July 23: An MoU was signed between QuickTech Technology Pvt Ltd & Tinkering Hub, Parul University (PU), one of the leading universities in Gujarat.

We were honoured to meet the president of Parul University, Dr Devanshu Patel sir. He displayed immense support & faith in QuickTech for establishing “iQuickLab” under the guidance of Dr. Harshal Shah (Head of Dept., Tinkering Hub). We are fully prepared to deliver members of PU the opportunity to get familiar with & experience Apple devices on the campus,” said Jaydeep Modha, Director of QuickTech Technology Pvt Ltd.

Why adopting to Apple ecosystem is needed?

– Around a whopping 84% of the world’s most innovative companies use Macs at a scale in their work, as per the research conducted by Boston Consulting Group on ‘Most Innovative Companies, 2021.’

– 67% of the students will be more likely to join & stay with a business that offers Mac & Apple devices.

– 66% of the US college students entering the workforce have already used a Mac before, as per the claims of ‘US Student Monitor.’

– India should not slack behind when it comes to technology & be in a constant stage of innovation.

The MoU relates to the establishment of “iQuickLab,” the first lab in the city with Apple devices, on the vast Parul University campus. This lab aims to provide hands-on experience for students in different fields who aspire to be researchers, app developers, managers, designers, engineers and even open start-ups. The lab will consist of MacBooks, iPads and iMacs, where students get an opportunity to boost their knowledge & experience the simplicity & effectiveness of these devices freely. Coding, Excel, Photoshop, editing, taking notes, and multitasking are all made simple with iQuickLab.

Advantages of iQuickLab:

Students will be trained to effectively get equipped with the Mac operating system (macOS). If a student uses “iQuickLab” frequently out of the academic classes, it can be presumed that placement day will be simplified. Professional lectures will be organised, focusing on app creation for coders, Final Cut Pro usage for video editors, and different important software for architects, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, and civil engineers.

Award & Certificate of Appreciation:

The Vadodara Startup Studio hosted the “#StartupSamarthya – Startup Recognition & Felicitation Program” on the 16th of July. Dr. Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University, awarded QuickTech with a certificate of recognition for “BEST PERFORMING VENTURE IN ACCELERATION PROGRAM (2022-23)” at Vadodara Startup Studio, under the mentorship of Mr. Nikhil Suthar (COO at Vadodara Startup Studio).

QuickTech Technology Pvt Ltd is an online & offline reseller of all Apple products like MacBooks, iPads, iMacs& accessories pan India. The company is an authorised distributor partner through Ingram Micro.

QuickTech works with mid-market companies and MSMEs. Entering the digital market in 2018, the brand has quickly established itself as Vadodara’s most preferred supplier of technology solutions. Since then, excellent customer service and value for money have been the company’s core ideology.

QuickTech Technology serves clients from IT giants and Universities to consumers by believing in customer relationships. Firm after-sales, free software installations & rental services are provided to institutions & companies.

With the best iFixit Toolkit, QuickTech’s technical team can fix issues ranging from water damage, screen replacement, and battery replacement to other small & large issues with Apple gadgets. The company also claims to provide an in-house demo for their customers, who want to use, feel and then decide to buy the products.

For more information, visit: http://quicktech.in/

