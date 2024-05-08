QX Global Group Named as Leader in the IAOP’s 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 List

Ahmedabad (India), London (UK), New Jersey (USA): May 8: QX Global Group, a global consulting, digital technologies & intelligent automation, and Business Process Management (BPM) services company, has once again been named among the world's best outsourcing service providers in the IAOP's (International Association of Outsourcing Professionals®) annual listing of The Global Outsourcing 100®. This is the 11th year QX Global Group has been featured on the list, and fourth consecutive year of being recognized as a “Leader”.

The Global Outsourcing 100®, now in its eighteenth year, is a prestigious annual listing recognizing the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

IAOP has rated QX above the industry average in four key areas of judgment:

Customer References

Awards and Certifications

Programs for Innovation

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

These ratings reflect our dedication to delivering exceptional service and value to our clients.

“Celebrating our 20th year in the business, we are incredibly proud to be named once again as a “Leader” in the IAOP 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 List® “, said Frank Robinson, Group CEO of QX. “We are committed to enabling the transformation of our client's business operations and are deeply thankful for the trust they put in us. Of course, this achievement wouldn't be possible without the dedication and commitment of our forward-thinking teams. ”

“Sincere appreciation and congratulations to the companies recognized in The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® for their unwavering commitment to excellence, strategic investments in partnerships, and innovative achievements during a period marked by challenges digital disruption, talent wars and heightened risk and security challenges remarked Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. “The dedication and leadership exhibited in delivering exceptional client experiences are truly commendable. Once again, congratulations to all the deserving recipients of this prestigious award.”

With a global workforce of over 3,000 employees spread across 21 Global offices in 12 countries, including 5 delivery centers located in India and Mexico, QX uses a three-pronged approach of People, Process, and Platform to provide deep-domain expertise to transform their clients' business operations by achieving measurable outcomes, making them more profitable, efficient, and competitive.

Inclusion on the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® list further solidifies QX's position as a leader in the consulting, digital technologies & intelligent automation, and Business Process Management (BPM) industry, and demonstrates its commitment to delivering world-class solutions to its clients.

About IAOP

IAOP is the sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands.

About QX Global Group

QX Global Group is a leading global consulting, digital transformation, and business process management (BPM) services company that partners with organizations seeking to transform and optimize their business operations. With a global workforce of over 3,250 passionate individuals across 21 Global offices in 12 countries, including 5 delivery centers in India and Mexico, they are dedicated to driving measurable outcomes for clients. By making businesses more profitable, efficient, and competitive, QX Global Group continues to lead the way in enabling business transformation worldwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor