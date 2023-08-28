Radio One 95 FM Hosts HT Achievers 2023 Recognizing Outstanding Accomplishments

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 28: An extraordinary evening celebrating excellence across diverse domains unfolded as Radio One 95 FM proudly presented the HT Achievers 2023. The event, held on the 23rd of August at the Binori Hotel, Ahmedabad, was a resounding success, bringing together luminaries from various fields to honour exceptional achievements.

The success of the event has been heavily reliant on the essential support of its important collaborators. Terra Food Co. spearheaded the food aspect being the sponsor and food partner, while Binori Hotel served as the official venue partner. NewsReach ably served the role of an exclusive PR partner, expanding the event's reach.

The event was graced by esteemed personalities including Sh. Raghavji Patel, Cabinet Minister of the Government of Gujarat, and the accomplished actress-dancer Prachee Shah Paandya. Their presence added prestige to the evening as they shared their insights and admiration with the Achievers.

A Night of Elegance and Accomplishment

The HT Achievers 2023 was a testament to the pursuit of excellence and the celebration of remarkable achievements. The atmosphere was electric, filled with the enthusiasm and energy of achievers from across industries. The ceremony commenced at 6 PM and unfolded into an evening of recognition, live performances by Radio Jockeys and a renowned musical band, and an opportunity for winners to meet and greet over a sumptuous dinner.

Honouring Excellence Across Varied Fields

The event was a convergence of some of the brightest minds and most dedicated individuals who have excelled in their respective domains. The recognition spanned across various categories, showcasing the diversity and depth of achievements:

Bharat Pandya (Founder) - “Reflection Lifestyle” Achievement in the field of Exclusive Designer Furniture.

Rimal Kotadia - “Biotech Industries” Achievement in the field of Water Treatment Products Manufacturing & solutions.

Alpesh Shah, Dr Paresh Shah, Dr Kunjan Shah, Dr Akash Shah, Dr Tejas Gandhi, Dr Kiran Shah, Jyoti Gandhi, Dr Jenit Gandhi - “Care and Cure Multispeciality Hospital” Achievement for Emerging Multi-speciality Hospital of Ahmedabad

Dilip Mallah - “Finment Captial India Pvt Ltd.” Achievement in the field of quickest loan and insurance processor in Gujarat

Chintan Prajapati - “Shivam Group” Achievement in the field of Residential Developer

Nimish Gupta - “Genleap Ecosystem Pvt Ltd” Achievement in the field of Edu-tech.

Gagan Goswami (Managing Director) - “Heritage Infraspace India Pvt Ltd” Achievement in the field of construction of Deep Basements with Diaphragm Wall Technology

Kailash Sharma - “Binori Hotels” Achievement for Desired Hotel Venue

Hiren Shah - “Vertoz Advertising Ltd” Achievement in the field of Ad-Tech

Ashok Prajapati - “Chiara Agro Food Venture Ltd” Achievement in the field of Agro Food Industry

Dr Jignesh Shah, Dr Jigisha Shah - “Jigisha Speciality Hospital” Achievement for Most Emerging Gynecology Hospital of the Year

Jai Bishnoi, Deeapak Gangwani (Directors) - “Blossom Institutes & Immigration Pvt Ltd” Achievement in the field of Coaching, Immigration, and Student Visa in Gujarat

Rupiya.app - Achievement in the field of Fintech App & Agrifintech on Organic Farming

Rakesh Patel - “Ganga Forging Ltd” Achievement in the field of Automobile and Engineering Sector

Ria Rustagi - “Neuphony” Achievement in the field of Consumer Tech

Harish Rohera (President), Vinita Rohera (Vice President) - “Gandhinagar University” Achieving excellence in Shaping Future-Ready Talent.

Kushal Mishtry, Parth Parmar, Jatin Prajapati, Vijay Gurjar - “Amdavadi Man” Achievement in the field of Emerging Influencer Team on Social Media

Vidhi Shah - “Osia Hyper Retail Ltd” Achievement in the field of Retail Industry

Manish Raichand - “Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd” Achievement in the field of Shipping Service Industry

Natisha Dahiya - “Flying Era Immigration Pvt Ltd” Achievement in the field of IELTS Coaching & Immigration

Robinhood Army, Ahmedabad - Achievement in the field of Excellence in Social Contribution

Jagat Kinkhabwala - “Sparrow Man” Achievement in Saving Precious Lives

Mehtab Alam. Dheeraj Panday - “Brahmastra Academy” Achievement in the field of Best Defence Academy

Yash Shah, Tejas Shah, Praveen Patel, Minesh Patel - “Trine Projects India Pvt Ltd” Achievement in the field of Most Emerging Construction Company in Gujarat.

Aditya Kaul, Sarika Chavda - “Beyond360 Publicity LLP” Achievement in the field of BTL - Marketing and Advertising.

Shivanshu Srivastava, Naina Srivastava - “YGEN Healthcare Pvt Ltd” Achievement in the field of Pathology Research and Diagnostics

Dipali Gadhvi - Achievement in the field of Brilliance in collaboration

Dr Surendar Chhajed - “Naritva Women’s and Child Care Hospital” Achievement in the field of Mother & Child Care Hospital for making quality health care affordable to all

Shruti Panchal (Co-founder) - “Sunya IAS” Achievement for Guiding Students in the field of UPSC and GPSC

Nikunj Shah - “City Crops Agro Ltd” Achievement in the field of Agro Trading Industry

Madhuri Padmashali - “First Step Immigration” Achievement in the field of Pioneer in Overseas Immigration

HT Achievers 2023 showcased varied accomplishments in a symphony of greatness. It was a night of inspiration and teamwork that honoured remarkable achievements from various fields, leaving an unforgettable impression.

