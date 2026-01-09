Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath inaugurate Ashok Leyland's EV plant in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated Ashok Leyland's Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Lucknow, marking a significant milestone in the state's industrial development.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the investment reflects Uttar Pradesh's transformation under the BJP government.

He alleged that before 2017, the state faced lawlessness and an unfavourable investment climate, with even existing investors looking to exit.

"Forget about new investments; even the existing investments were completely ready to flee the state at the first opportunity. We came into power in 2017. We said at that time that Uttar Pradesh is a state with unlimited potential. Some people may have tarnished its image for their own political gains. They may have created an identity crisis for the state. But today I can say that Uttar Pradesh is no longer just a state with unlimited potential, but a state that is transforming the potential into results," the Uttar Pradesh CM said.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is not just a state of unlimited potential but a state converting possibilities into achievements," he said, adding that the past eight and a half years of transformation serve as an example for the entire country.

The Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh has now become a preferred destination for both domestic and global investors, driven by an "Industry First" and "Investor First" approach.

Highlighting the environmental significance of the project, CM Yogi Adityanath said the EV plant aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to sustainable development and climate action.

He added that the project has generated direct and indirect employment opportunities for thousands of youth.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the inauguration as a proud moment for Lucknow and the state. He said the modern EV facility would prove to be a milestone in Uttar Pradesh's industrial journey.

Rajnath Singh asserted that a state once associated with crime and backwardness is now witnessing the daily establishment of industries.

Referring to strategic development, Rajnath Singh said Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as a hub for national security-related projects, with the establishment of a defence industrial corridor in the state.

"Uttar Pradesh was once considered a backward state. The same Uttar Pradesh, previously associated with lawlessness and crime, is now seeing the establishment of industries on a daily basis. What could be a greater achievement than this? Today, projects related to national security have also begun in Uttar Pradesh. The government has established a defence industrial corridor here...," he said.

The Ashok Leyland EV plant is expected to boost electric mobility, industrial growth, and employment in the region while supporting India's clean energy and manufacturing goals.

