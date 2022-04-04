Rakul Preet Singh, actress and model digitally launches Coloressence's 'Roseate Range' of matte makeup products

Rakul Preet Singh, actress and model, digitally launched the all-new rose-oil infused line of matte makeup products labelled 'Roseate Range' by Coloressence.

Launching the new line of products digitally, Rakul Preet Singh, the brand ambassador of Coloressence, said, "My approach to beauty is simple, which is precisely mirrored in the ethos of Coloressence. I am delighted to have partnered with the brand whose impeccable approach to beauty aligns with my approach of using the simple, elegant and homegrown brand."

With over 500 SKUs, the brand offers a fascinating collection of kajal pencils, lipsticks, eyeliners, mascaras, compact powders, foundations, pan sticks, makeup fixing spray, micellar water, and many more.

The Roseate Range of products offers a striking feature. Apart from giving a beautiful makeup transition to the face, the products provide a soothing and refreshing touch to the eyes and lips. The range of products comes with transfer-proof and long stay makeup like liquid lip colours, long stay lipsticks, startling tinted eyeliners, an ultra-lightweight pro sheen chrome pressed powder, and many more.

Coloressence Cosmetics was founded in 2009. With over two decades of expertise and rich experience, the founders of Coloressence, Nanda Group, decided to venture into the colour cosmetics arena with the vision to manufacture world-class colour cosmetics in India. When most international brands failed to customize their products for Indian skin tones, Coloressence filled the gap with their quality makeup products for Indian skin types at affordable prices for the last 12 years.

"Our brand's tagline is "Color your Spirit", which is truly depicted in the products, and we always strive to make every woman feel confident and spirited in all walks of life," said a company spokesperson.

