Ramakrishna Siddam appointed General Manager of Optics and Allied Engineering Pvt Ltd

Optics and Allied Engineering Pvt Ltd (Optica), a leading precision optics company based in Bangalore has announced that Ramakrishna Siddam has been appointed as General Manager of its Photonics division. Ramakrishna brings in more than 13 years of product and business development experience in the optics, nano-technology and thin-films industry to the company. Ramakrishna will lead all the business development initiatives at Optica ensuring the achievement of the long term company goals and strategic business development in the photonics market segment.

Ramakrishna is an experienced Photonics industry leader with a proven track record of developing and securing world-class opportunities in the scientific, aerospace, defence and industrial OEM markets. "We are excited for Ramakrishna to join the Optica team," said Nagaraj Gatty, General Manager-special projects. "With his vast experience in the photonics industry, he is an ideal fit to execute our vision of making Optica an undisputed market leader for the most advanced electro-optics systems." "We are very pleased to welcome Ramakrishna as General Manager for our Photonics business," said Rajendra Kotaria, Managing Director of Optica and Kishore Kotaria, Director of Optica. "His strong commercial and strategic planning experience will be an excellent addition to the Optica team. Ramakrishna will play a prominent role in brand management, the promotion of Photonics products and will serve as one of my most trusted strategic advisors as we continue to scale Optica business worldwide." "I am thrilled and honoured to join Optica during such an exciting growth phase of the company," said Ramakrishna. "With increasing demands in the Indian photonics industry, I see a tremendous opportunity ahead for Optica. I intend to work relentlessly to help the Optica brand become widely recognized as industry leader for complex thin-film coated optical components and electro-optics assemblies."

Ramakrishna holds a Masters degree in Photonics from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, one of the premier engineering and research institutions in India. He can be contacted at rks@opticsindia.com.

Optics and Allied Engineering Pvt Ltd Established in 1985, Optics and Allied Engineering Pvt Ltd is an award-winning company pioneering in providing precision optics, diamond turned optics, IR optics, imaging optics, large sized mirrors, flats, off axis parabolic mirrors, ultra-precision optical windows, diffractive optics, high precision opto-mechanical mounts, large size complete schlieren systems, precision polymer imaging lenses and electro-optics instruments. For more information on Optica, please visit: .

