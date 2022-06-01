Rasna the Drink of India "Ho Gaya Hai Bilkul Free"

Rasna, the world's largest selling soft drink concentrate and an icon of Make in India has launched a new campaign offering 100 per cent cashback to its customers. Rasna, the leader in the soft drink segment tied up India's largest payment platform, Paytm.

This campaign is rolled out in various platforms such as TV, social media, print etc and also features Rasna's new ambassador, Chhota Bheem. Watch Rasna.

The Paytm cashback offer is on Rasna 32 glass packs, 10 glass packs and Rs. 5 pack. The Rasna TVC with Chhota Bheem have been released over multiple channels where he interacts with a mother for an achievement party while announcing the cashback offer and says the iconic line 'I Love you Rasna' with the Rasna girl.

Customers can avail this cash back offer by purchasing the pack and scanning the QR Code on the pack via the Paytm app. Apart from Cashbacks, multiple other offers such as offers on movie ticket bookings, flight bookings, online shopping are also available.

Rasna products are known to be healthy and fruity containing fruit extracts, 11 vitamins, minerals, and glucose. They are available in multiple flavours like - Nagpur Orange, Alphonso Mango, American Pineapple, Shahi Gulab, Kool Khus, Kesar Elaichi, Masala Nimbu, Shikanji Limbu Pani, Litchi, and Kala Khatta.

Commenting on the launch Piruz Khambatta, Chairman - Rasna Group has stated, "We take pride in associating with India's largest payment platform Paytm which will help us reach their huge network of millions of Paytm users. Both the brands are proudly made in India and have been a pioneer in their respective fields. In this scorching heat, Rasna is a necessity, so a 100 per cent Cashback is a boon. 'Rasna bilkul free' is a blessing for the middle-class and lower segments of the society who are ideally Rasna's target audience in the small cities of the country."

Commenting on the launch Narendra Yadav - Vice President, Paytm said, "Rasna is a much loved soft drink across the country and we are glad to be associated with them to give consumers a little bit of respite during the summers. As a brand that puts consumers first, Paytm pioneered the QR code revolution in India and enables users with convenient digital payments through Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), netbanking, debit and credit cards and more."

Rasna is India's most reputed FMCG business house and No.1 family-owned brand, selling in more than 60 countries. They have 12 manufacturing plants and are ISO-22000-2005, HACCP, HALAL, FSSAI certified. They have a strong distribution network with 26 depots, 200 Super stockiests, 5000 stockiests, 900 sales force covering 1.6 million outlets across India. Rasna has strong marketing network across the breadth and length of India and abroad.

Rasna has got various awards such as prestigious Superior Taste Award 2008 instituted by The International Taste and Quality Institute, Belgium Cannes Lions London, Monde Selection Award, Master Brand The World Brand Congress Award and ITQI superior taste and quality award.

Rasna has been an innovative company be it product launch, marketing or distribution and has an unbeatable 100 per cent recall and almost 85 per cent market share which makes it a role model company.

This story is provided by NewsVoirwill not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor