Ratan Tata was "a very good corporate citizen" says Rakesh Bharti Mittal VC Bharti Enterprises

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Bharti Enterprises Vice-Chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal paid his tribute to business icon and legend Ratan Tata as a Very good corporate citizen who was not only a business legend but also did noble work for society through his philanthropic works.

Speaking exclusively with ANI, Mittal said, "He was a very good corporate citizen who not only put his heart and mind into businesses but equally into philanthropic initiatives. And to my mind, if I say that the humility he had was something to learn from him, I had the opportunity of meeting him a couple of times and every time it was a great humbling and learning experience for me...I think the nation must celebrate his life and see how good corporate governance."

Appreciating his devotion to the Tata Group, Mittal said that he not only carried the values, and the traditions of the Tata's but emulated each and every one of them.

"Ratan ji, I think to my mind, not only gave leadership to the House of Tata but more importantly, also inspired and inspired the next few generations. While we can mourn the loss, I would equally celebrate his life, and what he did. And to my mind, I think the nation must celebrate his life and see how good corporate governance is, how humility, being humble, peace in life, and how you really go and touch lives and hearts. That's how I would remember him," Mittal said.

Born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai Ratan Tata was Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons and Chairman Tata Trusts and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

He was Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

Ratan Tata was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor