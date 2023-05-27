Rau's IAS: Seventy Years of Turning Aspirants into Civil Servants

ATK

New Delhi [India], May 27: In the recently announced result of Civil Services Exam 2022, more than 200 + aspirants, who studied with Rau's IAS under various program, have achieved top ranks. We, at Rau's IAS, have achieved this feat so many times in the last 70 years of our presence that it can be considered our habit to outpace our competitors every single year.

Rau's IAS believes in the philosophy of creating a learning ecosystem and the meticulous design of this ecosystem has enabled students which scored Ranks like Aniruddh Yadav (AIR-8), Kanika Goyal (AIR-9), Parsanjeet Kour (Rank-11), Abhinav Siwach (AIR-12), Kritika Goyal (AIR-14), Swati Sharma (AIR-15), Siddharth Shukla (AIR-18) and so many more in the 2022 exam as well.

We have achieved this feat by focussing on:

Framework and structured approach

Rau's IAS understands that comprehensive coverage of syllabus is the pivot of learning. So, we have carefully defined the entire syllabus into 18 modules that helps the students to cover every relevant portion of the syllabus in detail. Along with this we focus on regular testing and doubt solving in the classes so that we can identify knowledge gaps and fill them so that no one falls behind.

Comprehensive and Structured Study Material

One of the key aspects of Rau's success lies in its well-crafted and comprehensive study material. The institution meticulously curates study materials that cover all the subjects and topics essential for the Civil Services Exam. These materials are regularly updated to align with the evolving exam patterns and syllabus.

Best and Experienced Faculty

Rau's IAS boasts a team of experienced faculty members who are experts in their respective domains. These seasoned educators bring with them a wealth of knowledge and expertise, having themselves appeared for the Civil Services Exam. Their guidance not only imparts subject-specific insights but also in-stills a strategic approach to tackle the exam. The faculty members provide personalized attention to students, identifying their strengths and weaknesses and offering targeted solutions for improvement.

Innovative Teaching Methodologies

Rau's IAS adopts innovative teaching methodologies that go beyond traditional classroom lectures. They employ interactive teaching techniques, regular assignments, current affairs and mock tests, to enhance the learning experience. These methodologies promote critical thinking, problem-solving, and holistic understanding of the subjects.

Individual Attention and Mentoring

Recognizing the uniqueness of each student's preparation needs, Rau's IAS provides individual attention and mentoring to address their concerns and challenges. Personalized feedback, guidance, and doubt-clearing sessions are conducted to cater to the specific requirements of the students. This personalized approach creates a supportive ecosystem that nurtures the potential of each student and equips them with the tools needed for success.

Special attention to Current Affairs

Apart from the core syllabus, Rau's IAS places significant emphasis on learning and understanding the current affairs. The teacher deliver current affairs programs like Daily Current affairs News Simplified, Daily Prelims Practice and Focus Current Affairs (Monthly) magazine. These programs provide a broader perspective on national and international issues, enhancing the students' analytical abilities and general knowledge.

Special attention to revision

All of us understand the importance of revision and Rau's IAS conducts special Prelims Revision and Mains Revision Classes (before Prelims and main exams respectively). These classes cover the most important themes of last 18-20 months. These classes help the students immensely in boosting their performance.

Support after the classroom program

All the students who are part of the UPSC General Studies Integrated Program also get one year additional access to General Studies Integrated Quality Improvement Program. This is a live online program which allows the students upgrade the performance and achieve the ranks that they truly deserve.

In the end, Rau's IAS would like to extend heart-felt thanks to all students for trusting our methods, practices and learning ecosystem and we would like to promise that Rau's IAS will continuously strive towards helping students in achieving their true potential in the exam.

