RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited Unveils Major Solar Expansion and Strategic Acquisition to Bolster National Footprint

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10:RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited, a prominent name in India’s real estate and infrastructure sector, today announced a significant expansion of its renewable energy portfolio alongside a strategic acquisition, marking a pivotal phase in the company’s growth trajectory.

The company has entered into an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Stargen Power Private Limited to develop solar power projects with a capacity of 52 MW (AC) / 65 MW (DC). These projects will be established across five distinct locations near Nagpur, Maharashtra. This revised agreement, effective November 8, 2025, reflects the company’s deepened commitment to India’s renewable energy landscape. The overall Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract value for these projects has been revised upwards to Rs. 276 Crores from an initial Rs. 225 Crores. The entire development is anticipated to be completed within one year of the commissioning of all project sites.

In a parallel strategic move to strengthen its core infrastructure business, RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited has approved the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in RDB Bhopal Infrastructure Private Limited. This acquisition, for a cash consideration of Rs. 5,10,000, is expected to be finalized by September 30, 2025. Upon completion, RDB Bhopal Infrastructure Private Limited will become a subsidiary of RDB Infrastructure. This related-party transaction is being executed on an arm’s length basis at Rs. 10 per share and is designed to enhance the company’s sectoral presence in India without necessitating governmental approvals.

Founded in 1981 and formerly known as RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd, RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited has established a strong presence in major Indian cities including Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The company specializes in a diverse portfolio encompassing high-rise apartments, integrated townships, office spaces, and shopping malls. These latest announcements underscore the company’s dual-focused strategy: aggressively expanding into the high-growth renewable energy sector while simultaneously consolidating and strengthening its established infrastructure operations, positioning itself for sustained long-term growth.



RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited is a leading Real Estate & Solar services company in India. With a legacy dating back to 1981, the company is committed to quality, innovation, and sustainable development practices, delivering exceptional living and working spaces across the country.

