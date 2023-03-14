Reckoning Esports and Kaspersky Partner to bolster Cybersecurity in Esports

Reckoning Esports, a leading esports organization, today announced a strategic partnership with Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity company, to enhance cybersecurity in esports.

Esports, the new dynamo in sports involves a perfect blend of strategic thinking, cognitive skills and action every moment. Esports in India has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, with millions of gamers competing online in various games. However, this growth has also attracted cybersecurity threats targeting esports events and players. This partnership aims to address this growing concern by leveraging Kaspersky's expertise in cybersecurity to bring fearless gaming for Reckoning Esports' teams.

Our partnership with Kaspersky goes beyond just taking care of the physical and mental wellbeing of our talent outside the game but also covers in-game protection for our players. As part of the partnership, Kaspersky will provide Reckoning Esports team members with Kaspersky Plus, part of their new and reimagined consumer portfolio. This will allow our players to focus on their best performance while Kaspersky with Game Mode quietly protects them from cyber threats in the background.

Sharang Naicker, CEO & Founder said, "Esports has become a prime target for cyberthreats and as an esports organization, we recognize the importance of protecting our operations and players from such threats." He further mentioned "Reckoning Esports' has followed the philosophy of providing opportunities to Rising Stars and transforming them into Champions. We are delighted to have a partner in Kaspersky which follows the same ethos and supports those who are willing to take risks and believe in themselves.

We are proud to partner with Kaspersky, as the only team from the Asia-Pacific region to be part of their global Fearless Gaming family."

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Reckoning esports, as we share a common passion for excellence and pushing boundaries. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide a safe and secure gaming experience for esports enthusiasts in India and the esport community. We believe our solutions will help protect Reckoning's players and their data from cyber threats, ensuring that they can focus on what really matters - the game. We look forward to a successful and fruitful partnership with Reckoning esports," Purshottam Bhatia, Head of Consumer Business for South Asia, Kaspersky noted.

The partnership between Reckoning Esports and Kaspersky underscores the increasing need for cybersecurity in esports, as cyberthreats continue to target the gaming industry. By leveraging Kaspersky's expertise in cybersecurity, Reckoning Esports is taking proactive measures to mitigate cyber risks and provide a secure gaming environment for its players and fans.

