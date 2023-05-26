Record 330.5 million tonne foodgrain estimated for 2022-23 crop year: Govt

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Third advance estimates of production of major crops for the agricultural year 2022-23 have been released by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at a record 330.5 million tonnes which is higher by about 15 million tonnes as compared to the previous year 2021-22.

The assessment of the production of different crops is based on the feedback received from States and validated with information available from other sources. This assessment shall undergo further revision over successive estimates based on feedback and inputs.

As per Third Advance Estimates, here is the estimated production of major crops for 2022-23:

Among the foodgrains, record rice (135.5 million tonnes), wheat (112.7 million tonnes), and maize (35.9 million tonnes) are estimated to be produced.

The total production of Rice during 2022-23 is estimated at a record 135.5 million tonnes. It is higher by 6.7 million tonnes as compared to the previous year.

Oilseeds are also expected to be recorded at 41 million tonnes. Cropwise, groundnut, soybean, rapeseed and mustard are seen at 10.2 million tonnes, 14.9 million tonnes, and 12.4 million tonnes, respectively.

Sugarcane production too is expected to be recorded at 494.2 million tonnes.

