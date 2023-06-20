Redefining Success: 10 Trailblazing CEOs of 2023

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: With over 167,076 companies set up in FY22, and a massive 7.5% increase from the 155,377 companies created in the FY21, each year the percentage is exponentially skyrocketing. For the last 20 years the growth seen in India has been unprecedented thus setting a standard far above any country deep in its financial boom.

At the core of every successful business lies an indomitable backbonethe CEOs who ignite societal change, inspire growth, and create boundless opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. They embody the very essence of creative power and serve as catalysts for transformative progress.

Now, prepare to be enthralled by a meticulously curated list of 10 extraordinary CEOs from all corners of the nation, poised to inspire and redefine the landscape in 2023. These remarkable visionaries stand at the forefront of innovation, charting new territories, and reshaping industries. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and steadfast pursuit of societal impact have made them beacons of inspiration, commanding respect and admiration from their peers.

1. Prof. Bipin Sule:

Introducing Dr. Sule, the CEO of Vishwakarma Group and an instrumental figure in implementing India's National Education Policy. With a transformative approach, he ensures the best education for all classes of society, making it accessible to every student in India. Recognized for his contributions, Dr. Sule's efforts in revolutionizing the education system have garnered appreciation. As a testament to his achievements, he has earned 35+ national and 5+ international awards, as well as felicitations from Presidents, Ministers, and the Honourable Prime Minister, who share his vision for quality education.

2. Raghu Chowdhary:

Embark on the extraordinary journey of Raghu Chowdhary, the visionary CEO behind Wowidays. With relentless drive and exceptional leadership, he redefines the travel industry, captivating global giants, travel agents, and businesses worldwide. Wowidays offers unparalleled experiences, empowering entrepreneurs and facilitating bulk bookings. Under Raghu's guidance, the company also fosters a thriving work-from-home platform, empowering women to achieve financial independence. Raghu Chowdhary and his dynamic team are expanding Wowidays' horizons, adding value to diverse industries. Get ready for an exceptional journey with this visionary CEO and his powerful mission, shaping the future of travel.

3. Santosh Kedari

The visionary CEO of Sanriya Finvest Pvt Ltd, is a Pune-based investment service provider with over two decades of experience. With a national clientele spanning across the country, Santosh has successfully served and guided more than 3,000 investors through their investment journeys. As a Certified Financial Planner (CM) accredited by FPSB India and a registered distributor with the AMFI, he is deeply committed to promoting financial literacy and simplifying the investment process for his clients. Santosh's expertise, combined with his passion for building long-term relationships, has positioned him as a trusted advisor for individuals seeking personalized and need-based investment planning solutions.

4. Tikshnagat Waghmare

The futurist CEO of Superb Group, has been a dominant force in the real estate industry for over 40 years. With a remarkable presence in Akola, Aurangabad, and Navi Mumbai, Superb Group is renowned for innovative solutions, quality projects, and high ethical standards. Under Tikshnagat's visionary leadership, they have completed 70+ projects and introduced ground-breaking concepts like 'pre-sold' Built to Suit projects. A third-generation developer, he swiftly assumed the mantle of managing day-to-day operations and leading an exceptional team. Tikshnagat's passion for creating remarkable spaces propels Superb Group to unprecedented heights.

5. Haseeb Faquih

An accomplished educationist and social entrepreneur, has made significant contributions to the field of education. With a diverse background and a strong commitment to community development, Haseeb has successfully launched multiple educational initiatives, including ENA Foundation, Orbis Schools and Anjuman Islam Peermohamed School Pune. He has been recognized for his exceptional leadership and dedication, receiving prestigious awards such as the Highly Effective Edupreneur Award. Haseeb's transformative work has impacted the lives of thousands of students, providing them with quality education and empowering them to become independent and confident contributors to society.

6. Dr Manoj K.Singh

A distinguished educationist with extensive experience spanning kindergarten to university level, brings his expertise in the education industry. With a PhD in Economics (Innovation), Masters in Economics & Foreign Trade, and LL.B., his influence extends across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. As CEO of Rubika India, he has shaped students in animation, video game design, and digital design, while also spearheading various other notable projects. During the pandemic, his leadership included running MS Online, an institution following the Cambridge schooling pattern, ensuring uninterrupted learning and significant contributions to online education.

7. Saurabh Awasthi

The CEO of Meet7, is committed to leveraging data and technology to address the challenges in online dating, aiming to create an anti-swipe revolution and enhance the user experience in online dating. He holds a B.Tech degree in Material Science from the IIT, Roorkee. With over 12 years of experience, he has driven transformative changes in insurance, CPG, and consumer internet sectors, yielding substantial financial gains. Now dedicated to revolutionizing online dating, Saurabh brings extensive expertise and skills to propel this industry forward. With his visionary approach, Saurabh is poised to reshape the dating landscape in a remarkable way.

8. Neha Sinha

A dementia specialist and clinical psychologist, leads Epoch, an esteemed eldercare organization in India. Trained in palliative care philosophy, Neha emphasizes a holistic approach to elderly care. With centers in Delhi NCR and Pune's Kharadi Eon Waterfront, Epoch aims to positively impact the lives of people with dementia. Showing perseverancein her grandmother's Alzheimer's diagnosis, Neha strives to reduce the stigma surrounding dementia and assisted living. Through specialized care programs, Epoch supports elders at all stages of the condition, following globally practiced approaches. Seek compassionate and comprehensive eldercare at places like Epoch Homes.

9. Anup Sasidharan

CEO of Inurture Galileo Pvt Ltd, is a management professional with over 25 years of experience in driving growth, transformation, and change initiatives across diverse sectors. Grounded in positive leadership philosophy, he values self-awareness, optimism, and personal integrity. Anup's passion for education as a force for social impact has shaped Inurture Galileo's commitment to empowering students and co-creating a future where dreams are realized. With a focus on originality, perseverance, innovation, and selflessness, Anup's team strives daily to make a positive community impact. Guided by the tenets of growth, excellence, and student outcomes, Inurture Galileo is dedicated to transforming lives through education.

10. Deepak Awate

A seasoned health luminary with over two decades of unparalleled expertise, has positively impacted the lives of more than 10 lakh individuals through his transformative ventures. Urbounce, Fitness Institute of India, Gymshim, and Healthynz exemplify his unwavering commitment to fostering a mission of "Every Citizen, Healthy Citizen" paradigm. Healthynz, his latest ground-breaking endeavour, empowers individuals with affordable generic medicines, organic sustenance, personalized nutrition, and artisanal self-care products. With a grand ambition to cultivate 1 lakh entrepreneurs, Deepak Awate aims to elevate Healthynz into a global movement. Embrace the noble mission of Deepak Awate and become an esteemed health partner today.

These pioneers have transformed their industries, igniting inspiration among entrepreneurs and businesses through their exceptional services. They epitomize innovation, making an indelible impact on the nation. With unwavering dedication and visionary leadership, they have propelled their organizations to unprecedented heights. Their remarkable accomplishments showcase the limitless possibilities of passion, determination, and a quest for excellence. As beacons of inspiration, they embody the spirit of creativity and resilience, shaping the future and leaving an enduring legacy.

