Rela Hospital's remarkable breakthrough in treating a rare complex condition - NXP2 Dermatomyositis Treatment

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 5: Rela Hospital is excited to announce a groundbreaking treatment in the battle against NXP2 Dermatomyositis, a rare and challenging autoimmune disease. A team of dedicated medical professionals and experts has achieved this unprecedented success bringing hope and relief to patients and their families worldwide.

NXP2 Dermatomyositis is an exceptionally challenging disease that affects a small proportion of individuals worldwide. It is characterized by the presence of autoantibodies against the NXP2 protein, leading to severe inflammation of muscles and skin.

It all began when Dr Gautam, a dedicated army professional, started experiencing stiffness in his joints accompanied by body aches. Initially attributing it to osteoarthritis, he sought the advice of a trusted colleague, an orthopedic surgeon, who recommended simple analgesics however despite a month of treatment, his symptoms persisted, leading him to seek further medical assistance. That's when Dr Gautam approached Dr (BRIG) Shanmuganandan, Rheumatologist at Rela Hospital. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Dr Shanmuganandan promptly ordered a series of tests to identify the underlying cause. Through meticulous examination and state-of-the-art investigative modalities available at Rela Hospital, the medical team identified a rare medical illness known as NXP2 Dermatomyositis. Early diagnosis was made possible by a thorough understanding of Dr Gautam's medical history and diligent clinical care.

The key breakthrough lies in the development of targeted immunomodulatory treatments that address the underlying autoimmune mechanism responsible for NXP2 Dermatomyositis. The treatments aim to suppress the abnormal immune response, reduce inflammation, and restore normal muscle and skin function resulting in significant improvements in patients' overall well-being, including reduced muscle weakness, improved mobility, and enhanced skin health.

"Responding remarkably well to treatment, Dr Gautam experienced a complete resolution of his earlier symptoms, bringing immense relief. However, his journey took an unexpected turn when he was diagnosed with tuberculosis in January. Once again, the exceptional clinical care, precise investigations, and cutting-edge treatment at Rela Hospital played a crucial role in identifying and treating this new challenge," said Dr (BRIG) Shanmuganandan, Rheumatologist at Rela Hospital.

"Thanks to the dedicated efforts of Dr Aishwarya, Dr Sathya, Dr (BRIG) Shanmuganandan, Dr Vidyalakshmi Devarajan, and the entire healthcare team, I was diagnosed and treated with unparalleled expertise. Throughout my stay, spanning nearly ten days, I received comprehensive care from specialists, including vascular surgeons and hematologists. I am now leading a symptom-free life with complete remission of my illnesses," commented Dr Gautam.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor