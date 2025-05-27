Reliance ARC and Credgenics leverage AI for excellence in debt resolution

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: Credgenics, the leading provider of AI-powered debt recovery solutions, is powering the digital transformation in debt recoveries at Reliance ARC, the leading Asset Reconstruction Company. The strategic technology partnership reflects a shared vision of harnessing innovation, enhanced operational agility and customer focused outcomes.

Reliance ARC, a trailblazer in the asset reconstruction space, has adopted a distinct digitization-first strategy to simplify processes and deliver scalable, high-impact recovery solutions. With Credgenics' AI-powered technology and expertise, Reliance ARC continues to set a disruptive agenda among ARCs in loan recovery. This aligns with its commitment to setting new benchmarks of operational excellence and contributing to the country's healthy economic growth and development.

At the core of this collaboration is the ability to leverage advanced technologies such as AI-driven solutions, smart automation, and data intelligence to sharpen debt resolution strategies. Credgenics' market-leading debt collections and resolution platform has played a pivotal role in supporting Reliance ARC's technology-first approach, along with streamlining operations and powering innovation in the asset reconstruction space.

"Our collaboration with Credgenics strengthens our commitment to driving innovation and efficiency for healthy economic growth of the financial ecosystem," said Mehul Gandhi, Executive Director & CEO, Reliance ARC. "Integrating advanced technologies allows us to not only optimize our recovery processes but also provide a more personalized and integrated experience. Credgenics has helped us stay ahead of the curve."

Credgenics' technology leverages industry-first AI capabilities, intelligent workflow automation, integrated omnichannel communication, personalized customer engagement, and robust analytics to support Reliance ARC's mission of driving customer-focused strategies and sustainable recoveries.

Rishabh Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Credgenics said, "Working with Reliance ARC has been a journey of shared innovation and growth agenda. Our platform empowers our customers to break new ground in loan collections while blending efficiency with empathy. Together, we are shaping a future where technology drives the desired business outcomes meaningfully, an expectation that resonates across the financial ecosystem."

This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of India's debt recovery landscape. By blending technological excellence with a clear vision for progress, Credgenics and Reliance ARC are jointly reshaping industry standards and strengthening the foundation of the nation's financial ecosystem.

About Credgenics:

Credgenics is the leading full-stack, AI-powered loan collections and debt resolution technology platform for Banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), FinTechs, and Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) globally. Recognised as the Best Selling Loan Collections Platform in India by IBS Intelligence in their Annual India Sales League Table for three consecutive years, Credgenics is modernizing debt recovery processes. The platform combines predictive and generative AI capabilities to assess risk, segment borrowers, and execute personalized recovery strategies across the end-to-end collections lifecycle. Supporting all credit products across retail and SME/MSME portfolios, Credgenics empowers lenders to accelerate recoveries, optimize operational efficiency, and scale smarter, data-driven collections. In FY24, the platform managed over 98 million loan accounts worth more than USD 250 billion and facilitated over 1.7 billion omnichannel communications, serving 150+ financial institutions worldwide. https://www.credgenics.com/

About Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (RARC):

Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (RARC) is a rapidly growing Securitisation and Reconstruction company, registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the SARFAESI Act, 2002. RARC specializes in acquiring non-performing financial assets from banks and financial institutions, with a focus on restructuring and timely resolution through active management. As of March 31, 2024, RARC manages assets worth Rs2,329 crore across 3.81 lakh customers in the retail and SME segments, with a strong concentration in retail assetsboth secured and unsecured. With a nationwide footprint, RARC maintains a dominant retail presence in the South and West regions of India. https://www.rarcl.com/

