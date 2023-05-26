Reliance Consumer Products partners with General Mills to launch Alan's Bugles snacks in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has announced its foray into the western snacks category with the launch of Alan's Bugles in India.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited is the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).

With this, consumers in India will be able to purchase Bugles products. The international corn chips snacks brand with more than 50 years of experience, owned by General Mills is available across major global markets including the UK, the US, and the Middle East.

Alan's Bugles will offer a range of snacks to Indian consumers and will be available at rates starting from Rs 10 in flavours such as Original (Salted), Tomato and Cheese.

"With the launch of Alan's, we want to ensure that the aspirational Indian consumer gets to taste and enjoy rich and premium offerings to satiate their snacking needs. We intend to actively participate in the growing Western snacks market with a greater focus on taste profile and overall experience. We are excited to launch a range of Alan's snacks starting with Bugles, which is yet another step towards expanding our footprint in the FMCG market," a Reliance Consumer Products Limited spokesperson said.

The launch of Alan's Bugles products will start from Kerala and will be gradually expanded across India.

"General Mills is thrilled to have one of its most globally loved brands - Bugles in India. Bugles are iconic cone-shaped corn chips with a light and airy crunch. What started in 1964 as the first delicious horn-shaped corn chip, has expanded across the globe. We look forward to seeing snack lovers across India enjoy Bugles that is loved by consumers globally!" said Sheshadri Savalgi, Finance Director at General Mills India.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 260,364 crore (USD 31.7 billion) and a net profit of Rs 9,181 crore (USD 1.1 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2023.

